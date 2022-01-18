Global Telemedicine Market to Reach US$178 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telemedicine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817717/?utm_source=GNW
Telemedicine refers to the practice of improving patient`s health remotely through the exchange of medical information through electronic communication technologies. Growth in the global market is influenced by trends such as growth in chronic diseases in BRIC countries, rise in telecommunication, and demand from rural areas for improved health care facilities. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a major surge in the global market for telemedicine. Outbreak of coronavirus was widespread, which led to a significant positive impact on market demand, throughout 2020 when online consultation for various health queries became the norm. Going forward, nations would continue to embrace telemedicine processes in a major way in the form of a critical step towards reducing overall healthcare cost. Another important factor that would drive market for telemedicine going forward would be the increasing prevalence of autism, epilepsy, PD, Alzheimer`s and such other neurological disorders. Growing geriatric population is another important growth promoting factor for the market. Other factors promoting growth for the telemedicine market at the global level are the inherent advantages including reduced diagnosis variations, better clinical management as well as effective delivery of care through improved access to and also quality of healthcare services.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telemedicine estimated at US$36.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$178 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% over the analysis period. Software & Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 29.4% CAGR to reach US$162.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 32% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Telemedicine market. Telemedicine software and electronic communications enables healthcare providers treat patients through video conferencing using a smart phone, thus eliminating the need for patient`s in-person physical consultation.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2026
The Telemedicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.47% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 36.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.4% and 27.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America accounts for bigger share of the telemedicine market owing to the rising usage of high-speed Internet and widespread adoption of smart devices. Convenience, access to care, favorable cost and reimbursement, and quality of care are the major factors driving demand for telemedicine. Europe represents the second major regional market, and is driven by robust impetus from governmental initiatives. Growing interest in telemedicine and rising penetration of smart devices favor the prospects for telemedicine in Asia-Pacific region.
Select Competitors (Total 344 Featured)
- Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- AMD Global
- American Well
- BioTelemetry, Inc
- Cardiocom, LLC
- CISCO Systems
- Doctor On Demand, Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GlobalMedia Group, LLC.
- InTouch Technologies, Inc
- MDLIVE Inc
- MeMD
- Premier Health Group Inc
- Teladoc Health, Inc
- Telemedicine, Inc.
- TELUS Health
- WELL Health Technologies Corp
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Telemedicine
Telemedicine Advantages
Types of Procedures Supported by Telemedicine
Benefits for Patients & Providers
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem?s Evolution for Better
Care & Cost Savings
Covid-19 Pandemic Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine
EXHIBIT 2: Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven
by Covid-19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding
(In US$ Million) for the Year 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the
Year 2020
EXHIBIT 4: COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Migration to New Models
of Remote Care Delivery & Boosts Importance of Electronics
Subsystems Supporting Smart Wearables: Global Number of
Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018,
2020, 2023 & 2025
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Market for Telemedicine Surges amid the Pandemic
Telemedicine Boom Triggered by COVID-19
US and Europe Dominate the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to
Witness Fastest Growth
Mobile/web Delivery Segment Dominates the Market
Hardware Segment Leads the Global Telemedicine Market
Market Outlook
Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Evolution in Telecommunication Technology Steers
Telemedicine Market
Aging Population Drives the Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Increasing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases Drives Telemedicine
Market
EXHIBIT 6: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage
Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,
Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 7: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for
Cell Surface Markers: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes
(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 9: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related
Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
Looming Physician Shortage to Drive the Need for Telemedicine
EXHIBIT 10: Physicians Density Per 1000 Population in Select
Countries (2017)
Evolving Reimbursement Laws and Policies
Emerging Trends in Telemedicine
Emphasis on Telemedicine Widens among Insurance Firms
Telemedicine Gains Traction among Physicians
Telehealth in Home Care
Advanced Technologies and Rapidly Growing Telemedicine
Smartphones & Cloud Access Bring Forward a Collaborative
Foundation
EXHIBIT 11: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
Remote Patient Monitoring: A Key Benefit of Telemedicine
Telemedicine in Disaster Management
Diverse Healthcare Markets Open Up
Telecardiology Witnesses Increased Popularity
Telemonitoring Services Gain Grounds
Decentralization of Healthcare
Technology Trends in Telecommunication Drives Telemedicine Market
Video Telemedicine Market Gains Ground
Developing Countries Healthcare Systems Demand Directions in
Video Telemedicine services
Transforming Remote Health Care Amenities by Increasing
Awareness on Video Telemedicine
Video Chat Applications Garner Acceptance Among Patients in
Emergency
IoMT: The New Healthcare ?Tech? Evolution
EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 13: Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million:
2018-2025
Telemedicine Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care
Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand
EXHIBIT 14: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Software and Video Call Tools are Favorite among Corporate Class
