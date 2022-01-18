Astonish Media Group Announces the Addition of Erin Schultz as Account Director

New York, New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY - January 18, 2022 - Astonish Media Group, a prestigious boutique public relations and strategic media agency based in New York City, announces that veteran journalist and public relations executive Erin Schultz has joined the firm as Account Director to lead strategic communications for Astonish accounts across a variety of industries in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.

With a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, Schultz has more than two decades of experience working in media. As a journalist, she served as an editor at Entrepreneur magazine, AOL, and as a contributor for the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Newsday, and multiple Gannett outlets, among others. Her public relations experience includes representing clients for top-tier media in health and health tech, as well as lifestyle, marketing, and financial services.

“We are very excited to have Erin lead our media accounts at Astonish,” said Paula Conway, President, and Founder of Astonish Media Group. “Erin brings that high level of journalism and media strategy that the agency was founded on and is an excellent addition to our team.”

Schultz will oversee all public relations and content-based campaigns for Astonish Media Group clients, directing a broad range of media outreach strategies.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity with Astonish to design campaigns to help our clients reach their business goals, draw attention to their missions, and enhance visibility among investors,” said Schultz.

About Astonish Media Group

Astonish Media Group, LLC is a strategic media company headquartered in New York City with U.S. satellite offices in Boston, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Washington DC. The Astonish EU headquarters is in London, England, with new EU offices located in Paris, France, and Monaco, Monte Carlo. Founded in 2000, Astonish offers media services ranging from public relations and branding to content syndication, publishing, and client management. The eclectic focus of the agency is the reflection of President and founder Paula Conway and CEO John Conway, whose backgrounds include entertainment, public relations, branding, publishing, writing, reporting, talent representation, film, and television production.