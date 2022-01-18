Jun Group Launches Vera Machine Learning Tool

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jun Group , a mobile advertising platform that delivers full-screen video, display and rich media campaigns for Fortune 500 advertisers, has launched a new machine learning campaign optimization tool, Vera.



Inspired by the Latin word for “truth,” Vera is a new tool developed by Jun Group’s technology team that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize ad campaigns in real-time and deliver actionable results. Vera will enhance Jun Group’s unmatched store-specific sales lift, return on ad spend, and viewability, which consistently outperform industry standards.

“As brands continue to push for concrete, lower-funnel results, this is a major milestone for mobile campaign efficacy,” according to Jun Group CEO Corey Weiner.

“The best advertising platforms are masters of probability,” Weiner said. “How likely is the person on the other side of your ad to take action? Vera uses AI to digest hundreds of thousands of conversions, then tweaks its algorithm to determine what type of customers are most likely to click, or download, or shop.”

Vera is powered by zero-party data, which encompasses data a customer provides willingly and intentionally. This includes a customer’s personal attributes (e.g., age, gender, and other demographic information), purchase intent, or any other information the customer is comfortable directly sharing. The data steers Vera towards the most receptive and relevant audience for each campaign.

“Whether you’re a local auto dealership or a Fortune 500 brand, our goal is the same: to achieve the most effective cost-per-outcome,” said Jun Group COO Mishel Alon.

