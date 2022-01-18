Richmond National Appoints Nora N. Crouch to the Company’s Board of Directors

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richmond National Group, Inc. and its affiliates (“Richmond National”) today announced the appointment of Nora N. Crouch to its Board of Directors. With the appointment of Ms. Crouch, the Board increased its size from six to seven directors.



“We are very pleased to welcome Nora to our board” said Wellford Tabor, Chairman of the Board of Richmond National. “Nora brings valuable operating experience in the specialty and property & casualty industry as well as deep financial expertise in accounting, tax, internal controls, SOX requirements and risk management. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to build Richmond National into a highly successful excess and surplus lines insurance company.”

Ms. Crouch most recently served as the Chief Accounting Officer of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), overseeing the global tax, SEC and statutory reporting, accounting policy, operational accounting and the controllership functions. She also served as the finance subject matter expert for the company’s mergers and acquisitions, as well as its organizational and cost transformation initiatives and system implementations.

Ms. Crouch serves on the Board of Advisors of James Madison University’s College of Business and is a Board Member of the University of North Carolina Director Diversity Initiative. She is the Immediate Past President of The READ Center Board and previously served as a Board Member of Markel Ventures, Inc. and AMF Bakery Systems.

Prior to joining Markel, Ms. Crouch served in tax and accounting roles at The Family Channel, Best Products, Life of Virginia, and EY. Ms. Crouch began her professional career as an auditor in the Richmond, Virginia office of PwC upon her graduation from James Madison University. Ms. Crouch is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter.

About Richmond National Group, Inc.

Richmond National Group, Inc. is the holding company for Richmond National Insurance Company, a specialty excess and surplus lines insurance company serving select wholesale brokers across the country. Richmond National Insurance Company is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information, visit www.richmondnational.com.

