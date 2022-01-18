InterPro Solutions Latest Net Promoter Score (NPS) Again Puts It In Top One Percent of All Software Companies For Customer Satisfaction

STONEHAM, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that it achieved a Net Promoter Score® (NPS) of 72 in its annual customer survey – again putting it in the top one percent of software companies worldwide.



The NPS is a measure of customer satisfaction calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? InterPro asked this question in its annual client survey in December 2021.

In 2003, Fred Reichheld, a partner at Bain & Company, devised the Net Promoter Score to measure how well an organization established loyal customer relationships. It is still used today across a wide variety of industries to measure customer satisfaction and has been shown to correlate to a company’s revenue growth relative to its competitors.

NPS can be as low as −100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). The calculation is quite simple: it’s the percentage of promoters minus the percentage of the detractors as determined by the survey. Scores of +50 and higher are typically considered “best in class.”

In the Retently® 2021 NPS Benchmarks, the average NPS score for B2B Software & SaaS companies is 30. InterPro scored a 72 – 2.4x the benchmark average, which, according to Retently, “means your customers love you and your company is generating a lot of positive word-of-mouth from their referrals.”

Other highlights from InterPro’s NPS survey were that over 78% of the respondents were Promoters that gave the company the highest possible ratings, while only 3.4% of the clients surveyed were Detractors. According to the NPS survey company Delighted®, InterPro’s NPS score puts InterPro in the top one percent of software companies.

“We are extremely pleased that our clients again rated us so highly and are willing to recommend us to their friends and colleagues in their respective industries,” said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer. “Our high NPS score reflects both our ongoing commitment to our client’s success and the trust they place in us.”

“InterPro remains focused on the challenges our clients face in their day-to-day operations,” said Fahey. “While the survey results are fantastic, we continue to invest heavily in providing our clients with innovative, best-in-class Maximo mobile products that help them achieve their business goals.”

To learn more about InterPro’s EZMax Suite for Maximo, visit https://interprosoft.com/products-services.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax™ Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive interfaces, bold graphics, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity and service impacts of available alternatives. To learn more, visit https://interprosoft.com/.

Media contact:

Melissa Tyler

mtyler@interprosoft.com

781-213-1166