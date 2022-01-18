LiveWire Ergogenics Appoints Brand Manager for Estrella River Farms and Estate Grown Weedery™ Family of Brands for Launch in 2022

Anaheim, CA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California; today announced that it has appointed Thomas Elliot Fite as the brand manager for its portfolio of Estate Grown Weedery™ brands.



As Brand Manager, Mr. Fite will focus on developing and building the Company's parent brand, Estrella River Farms, and assisting with the marketing of affiliate brands aligned with the Company. Thomas brings the experience and skill set to establish and align effective strategies for building and maintaining solid brands in any marketplace with a broad range of knowledge in the cannabis industry. After serving his country as a US Marine with a tour in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Thomas spent most of his career in different leadership roles. In the last decade, he has been entrenched in the world of serial entrepreneurship and leading-edge digital marketing, where he developed complex digital marketing strategies to run successful national ad campaigns for medium to large-size companies.

Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics, states, "Thomas has done an excellent job over the last several months producing exceptional quality content for Estrella River Farms and it’s my pleasure to formally welcome him to the Livewire team. Now that Estrella River Farms has delivered the second part of its inaugural harvest, our focus is on implementing and expanding its marketing strategies and brand building. We are expanding the cultivation area with an additional two acres increasing the total canopy to over 130,000 square feet. This larger footprint allows for the accelerated marketing of the Estate Grown Weedery™ family of brands, and to address the demand for cultivation on Estrella Ranch by several popular third-party California cannabis brands under private label."

"Thomas will lead our marketing team to establish the Estrella Ranch, Estate Grown Weedery™ brands as the leading craft brand in California. The ideal microclimate at Estrella Ranch is perfect for producing the highest quality, handcrafted, sun-grown cannabis in California. We will continue the swift scale-up of the cultivation areas at Estrella Ranch until it reaches capacity while running an economically prudent operation and continuing to expand our operations aggressively according to our business plan. Soon, we will market and distribute our products Statewide," concludes Hodson.

About Estrella Ranch Estate Grown Weedery™

Estrella Ranch is a historic ranch property in Paso Robles, California, wine country center. Through its subsidiary Estrella Ranch Partners, LLC., the Company has begun to transform this stunning property into the world's first "Estate Grown Weedery™," developing it into a facility to cultivate high-end organic cannabis products. Estrella Ranch has a long-standing history, was once owned by the Hearst family, and is considered among the finest Ranches in California and the gem of the California Central Coast. Estrella Ranch is located near Paso Robles and Santa Barbara, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and is surrounded by hundreds of world-renown wine yards. The Estrella Ranch location is developed into the central hub for all Livewire operations.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities to produce cannabis-based products and establish relationships for the statewide distribution of these products in California. This includes developing and licensing high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and creating the high-quality "Estrella Grown Weedery™" brand via its affiliate companies Estrella Ranch Partners and Estrella River Farms. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

