Truveta and LexisNexis Risk Solutions Partner to Advance Health Equity and Health Research Quality

REDMOND, Wash. and ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta, the health system-led company with a vision of saving lives with data, and the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, the leading provider of healthcare optimization data and patient linking technology, today announced a strategic partnership that will improve the quality of all health research and enable new insights on health equity in our country. For the first time, daily clinical data from over 16% of all clinical care in the U.S. will be linked together across health providers, and then integrated with 40% of all Medicare and Medicaid medical insurance claims, 70% of all commercial medical insurance claims, social determinants of health data on every adult American, and comprehensive mortality data in one data platform for medical research.

“Partnering with LexisNexis Risk Solutions greatly advances our vision of saving lives with data.” said Terry Myerson, CEO, Truveta. “The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the health inequities in our nation. Gaining a better understanding of these inequities requires connecting clinical, socioeconomic, and insurance data at national scale, which we now have for the very first time. We look forward to partnering with researchers to discover insights on how to improve care for all of us.”

“We share Truveta’s vision that data has the power to save lives and address inequities in the healthcare system,” said Josh Schoeller, Chief Executive Officer at the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions and President of Clinical Solutions at Elsevier. “By combining our rich, de-identified data sets and new Patient Centric Token with the power of the Truveta Platform and the leadership of its member health systems, we can generate critical new insights that can truly have an impact in advancing patient care, clinical research, and health equity.”

Improving the Data Quality Underlying All Medical Research

It has been challenging for medical research to include participants representative of the diversity of our country, relying upon incomplete patient journeys viewed through the lens of only one of the many health providers we all visit throughout our lifetime. Traditional research rarely has access to social determinants of health data or mortality data since 65% of people die outside of the hospital. The Truveta Platform will now address all these issues, linking national clinical data, medical claims data, socioeconomic data, and mortality data using the LexisNexis Patient Centric Token, which de-identifies any dataset and allows it to be securely connected to the right patients across name and address changes and misspellings while preserving patient privacy.

All Truveta health system members will receive access to this integrated data for their medical research, population health studies, and health equity studies.

“Having actionable comprehensive data from across diverse communities is monumental. We have come to realize what affects the patients’ health is more and more outside the four walls of our health systems. Completing the full picture of patient journeys is no longer an option but an imperative – one lives depend upon. With this kind of vital data, our medical research community could have an incredible impact,” said Eric Eskioglu, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Novant Health. “The Truveta Platform will enable a bold new frontier of insights on how to improve care for everyone.”

“The Patient Centric Token is a major technical advancement for healthcare, making healthcare research, using de-identified data, more accurate,” said Jeff Diamond, President and General Manager at the Health Care business of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “First-generation tokenization technologies rely on source data alone to create tokens, creating duplicate patient records. With this groundbreaking partnership, researchers can use the most comprehensive, linked, analysis-ready data platform with ease. Our next generation tokenization technology will give researchers a new confidence and precision in the insights they generate, as they take the fight to health care inequities, while maintaining patient privacy.”

Applying Real-World Data to Study Health Equity

From COVID-19 and maternal mortality to diabetes and heart disease, health care inequities are pervasive in the healthcare system. At one point in the pandemic, African Americans in areas of Michigan represented only 14% of the population but were 40% more likely to die from COVID. Native American/Alaskan Natives, African and Black Americans, and Hispanics have consistently been hospitalized more than their white counterparts.

“This global pandemic has exposed already existing health disparities all across the country,” said Wright Lassiter III, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System. “In my state of Michigan, we witnessed first-hand how communities of color were more likely to become infected and die from COVID-19 than their Caucasian counterparts. Truveta’s commitment to adding new data sources to help deliver insights on these inequities will help us toward the goal of ultimately eliminating health disparities.”

COVID isn’t the only place where we see those contrasts between races and ethnic groups. Despite being one of the wealthiest nations in the world, maternal mortality rates in the U.S. have increased over the past six years, with African American or Black women 3-4 times more likely to die because of childbirth than their white counterparts. Native Americans and Alaskan Natives are more likely to have diabetes. African Americans have the highest death rates due to heart disease and stroke.

