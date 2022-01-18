DataSecOps Pioneer Satori Sees Six-Fold Increase in Users, Twenty-Five-Fold Increase in Queries, Joins AWS Partner Network

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , creator of the first DataSecOps platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, today released annual growth metrics revealing a rapidly expanding user base and soaring data store query volumes, accompanied by a steady increase in brand visibility, and a new, official partnership with Amazon Web Services. These milestones come less than three months after the company closed a successful Series A funding round with $20 million in venture capital and added two high-profile industry veterans to its executive team – Gaurav Deshpande, VP of Marketing, and Ediz Ertekin, VP of Sales. Deshpande and Ertekin have established track records of success in the data industry, with both having played major roles in the success of other hyper-growth data companies, including TigerGraph and Informatica, respectively.



Top on the list of noteworthy metrics is the platform’s 652% increase in active monthly users from January to December of 2021. As a DataSecOps or Data Security Operations platform for the cloud, Satori offers numerous integrations with leading cloud data stores to allow for seamless integration between the end-user and their existing cloud interface. The six-and-a-half-fold increase in Satori users spans a number of these integrations, including Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, SQL Server, Postgres, MySQL and other data stores, and Tableau, Looker, Microsoft Power BI and other BI and Analytics platforms. Satori also saw a 2,535% (25x) increase in query volume over the same period due to the explosive growth in users and expansion of the analytical and operational workloads. On average, new Satori users (those who adopted the platform during the 2021 calendar year) increased query volumes at a rate that was 4x greater than longer-tenured users – indicating growing momentum for DataSecOps and Satori among the cloud-based workloads for analytics and operations.

“Over the last two years, the SaaS market has been booming, with Fintech, Healthtech and enterprise SaaS companies leading the pack,” said Eldad Chai, founder and CEO of Satori. “All of these hyper-growth companies have data at the core of their business and that data includes sensitive personal, health and financial information. The data platform, security and privacy leaders at these companies were looking for ways to protect sensitive data at the infrastructure level without inhibiting growth. Satori’s DataSecOps solution can be deployed in days and does not require changes to the data infrastructure or data consumers, which is very appealing for these leaders. They can see how Satori solves the immediate problem of securing their sensitive data and also how it scales with their business — empowering data scientists, analysts and engineers to work with the data for continued growth.”

In addition to its growing user base, Satori also established a new partnership with AWS. Under this new partnership, Satori will assist AWS customers in the implementation of DataSecOps solutions to help secure access to sensitive data (e.g., PII, PHI and financial data) in minutes. Satori’s customer base includes several hyper-growth startups deployed on AWS, including Wealthsimple, Canada’s largest fintech company, and ActiveCampaign, the category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helping over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries. The new partnership will further accelerate the adoption of Satori’s DataSecOps platform in the AWS ecosystem to protect the sensitive data in Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon Aurora and other data stores.

As a pioneer of the “DataSecOps” mindset, evangelizing the immense benefit of implementing DataSecOps principles is a key priority for Satori this year and beyond. As part of this effort, the Satori leadership team will be participating in a broad range of events and engagements throughout the year, beginning with CEO and Co-Founder Eldad Chai’s executive interview at the Global Business of Data Festival from January 19 - 20, 2022.

About Satori

Satori is the developer of the first DataSecOps platform — a universal data access platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, touting multiple out-of-the-box integrations with industry’s leading data stores, such as Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Athena, Amazon Aurora, and Azure SQL. The solution does not require any changes to organizations' data infrastructure or user setup, empowering data teams to apply comprehensive controls across data stores in days instead of months. Founded by former Imperva and Incapsula executives in 2019, Satori has received significant market traction, including recognition as a Top 10 Finalist at the 2021 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest. Satori’s investors include B Capital Group, Evolution Equity Partners, and YL Ventures. Secure access to the sensitive PII, health and financial data in minutes with Satori. Start the free test drive at satoricyber.com .