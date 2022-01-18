VOLKERT NAMES THOMAS HAND NEW CEO

Mobile, Alabama, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volkert, Inc. announces that effective January 15, current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board David Allsbrook is stepping down as CEO and, with the endorsement of the board of directors, appointing President and Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Hand as his successor to lead Volkert. Allsbrook has served in executive roles at Volkert since 2003 and as CEO since 2020. He remains as Chairman of the Board supporting the CEO in corporate activities.

Hand first joined Volkert in 1995 and has served as CMO since 2016. He has been active throughout his career growing Volkert’s services and expanding its geographical footprint. During that time, Volkert’s sales nearly doubled and today top $200 million for the first time in the firm’s nearly 100-year history.

“Tom is a great fit for this leadership position,” said Allsbrook. “He understands the challenges and opportunities facing our industry, our profession, and our communities. Volkert’s future is bright, and Tom is the right choice to lead us.”

“I am honored and humbled by the trust of Mr. Allsbrook and the board,” said Hand. “I am inspired by the long history of our company and its accomplishments. We have built and sustained a company that we are all proud of but our work is not yet done. My goal is to provide the continuity and guidance that can make Volkert’s next century as successful as the first.”

Volkert is a privately-held employee-owned engineering firm founded in 1925. The company has a distinguished history in transportation infrastructure and has since grown its expertise in energy, program management, and urban infrastructure. Hand expects to build on the company's four-dimensional market focus.

Volkert has its corporate office in Mobile, Alabama. The company surpassed 1,200 employees in 2021 and is now active in more than twenty states and Washington, DC, with more than 50 offices in the United States. Volkert ranks 89th among the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States, according to Engineering News-Record (2021).

