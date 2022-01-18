Former Uber Exec Joins Fast-Growing Logistics Startup Nuvocargo As Head of People

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvocargo, the only all-in-one digital platform for US/Mexico trade, announced today that Lauren Burdick has joined the company as Head of People.



In this new role at Nuvocargo, Burdick will leverage her 10+ years experience leading operational teams and projects in the US and in Mexico to manage the company’s employee experience and ensure that it is closely aligned with its vision, mission and values. She will define and execute the strategy behind Nuvocargo’s employee value proposition and compensation philosophy and ensure process excellence in talent acquisition, people operations, and learning and development.

Burdick joins Nuvocargo from the $8.7B LatAm startup Kavak, where she led the Central Mexico region as General Manager and later the company’s Latin America customer service teams. Prior to that, Burdick was with Uber, where she helped scale the Uber Mexico customer service team to 500 and also served as Chief of Staff and Head of Corporate Strategy for Uber Eats LatAm. Burdick was a US-Mexico Fulbright binational business scholar and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Comparative Race Studies from the University of Chicago.

“Lauren is a fantastic addition to our executive team - her unique background and extensive operational and logistical experience will be crucial as we scale the company rapidly in 2022 and beyond,” said Deepak Chhugani, Co-founder and CEO of Nuvocargo. “Her experience with world-class startups such as Uber and Kavak will be invaluable as we grow our team from 80 to 250+ people in the coming 12-18 months.”

“I joined Nuvocargo because of the co-founders' strong vision to create a high performing binational team at a very exciting time in the logistics industry,” said Burdick. “In order to be successful, we need to foster a unique culture that brings in talent from logistics alongside tech and others from Mexico and across the US. These two markets are near and dear to my heart as my homeland by birth and my new home by choice. Bringing the vision requires world-class technology and world-class people. I look forward to being one of the architects making Nuvocargo’s vision a reality.”

Nuvocargo recently raised $20.5M, led by Tiger Global Management, at a $180M valuation - nearly tripling the valuation from its most recent fundraise in April 2021. This additional funding brings Nuvocargo’s total raised to date to $37.8M since its launch in late 2019. Nuvocargo will use the funds to continue accelerating growth, expanding its product solutions in the industry, and strengthening its existing carrier and shipper network on both sides of the border. It is also developing new revenue streams, starting with add-on financial products for shippers and carriers, targeting the $125B+ market for supply chain finance between the US and Mexico.

Nuvocargo is the only all-in-one digital platform for cross-border trade offering freight forwarding, customs brokerage, cargo insurance and supply chain financing. It combines powerful technology with an exceptional team of experts to seamlessly integrate end-to-end movement of cargo in a single platform. Nuvocargo is modernizing a $2T market that has yet to experience real digitalization, empowering shippers with unparalleled visibility, efficiency and support. Run by a fully bi-lingual team, Nuvocargo's unique position at the intersection of technology, logistics, the US and Latin America, contributes to growing revenues 30 percent month over month since beginning operations in late 2019. Nuvocargo is backed by Tiger Global, QED Investors, David Velez, NFX and the world-renowned startup accelerator Y Combinator, among others. Learn more about the Nuvo way at https://www.nuvocargo.com/en or follow @nuvocargo.

