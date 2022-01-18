ProctorFree Releases Latest LMS Integration With Jenzabar

DAVIDSON, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A seamless integration has been developed that provides ProctorFree's on-demand proctoring solutions directly within the Jenzabar One ecosystem. This integration between ProctorFree and Jenzabar eLearning will offer a higher level of security and confidence to exams and other testing performed by higher education institutions, associations, and organizations across the world.

The integration will ensure a better online learning and testing experience for students, faculty, and exam administrators using the robust Jenzabar eLearning LMS platform.

ProctorFree's secure online exam proctoring technology verifies student identity, protects test content, and deters cheating. Jenzabar offers a complete learning management system (LMS), student information system (SIS), and a host of additional solutions for higher education.

"We're so excited to announce our most recent integration with Jenzabar," Mike Murphy, CEO of ProctorFree, said. "Jenzabar is well-respected in the higher education industry for its robust solutions, including their learning management system. ProctorFree proudly delivers award-winning online proctoring solutions including fully automated proctoring, human-assisted proctoring, secure web browser, and consultative assessment delivery services. The integration is seamless and easy to use for students, faculty, and administrators."

For higher education institutions that necessitate a medium- to high-stakes assessment of knowledge and competency, the ProctorFree-Jenzabar integration establishes additional levels of security. From higher education institutions to government organizations to professional associations, ProctorFree serves a broad range of entities across the globe to add rigor and security to online exams.

When student knowledge is assessed via an exam, quiz, or other test, ProctorFree's state-of-the-art technology continuously verifies a student's identity, deters academic dishonesty, and maintains the integrity of exam material by preventing recording or copying of test material during the exam.



About ProctorFree

Based in Davidson, North Carolina, ProctorFree delivers on-demand, easy-to-use, and cost-effective online proctoring solutions, including fully automated proctoring, human-assisted proctoring, secure browser-based testing, and exam delivery services. Learn more at proctorfree.com.

Media Contact: Meghan Hultquist // meghanh@proctorfree.com. // 610-442-2481

