BlueSpace.ai Debuts 4D Predictive Perception Software at CES - Enabling Autonomy at Scale

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueSpace.ai showcased its breakthrough 4D Predictive Perception technology at CES 2022. This perception software works with next generation 4D sensors - imaging radar or frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR . Key industry players such as Waymo, Mobileye and Aurora are already aggressively adopting next-gen 4D sensors. Given the price competitiveness and improving performance, CES 2022 highlighted the significant interest in imaging radar from across the AV industry. With abundance of hardware from leading Tier 1 suppliers and various start-ups, it's timely that BlueSpace is showing its proprietary algorithm to accurately detect and predict the motion of all objects in a generalizable way - all on a single CPU, with no prior training and no dependence on HD mapping.

BlueSpace's scalable solution is immediately deployable in any location. It is also extremely flexible - working with any 4D sensor or a combination of imaging radar and FMCW LiDARs, and operates standalone or fits seamlessly into existing AV stacks.

Despite years of research and billions of dollars invested, current AV/ADAS systems still cannot handle some safety critical situations and endless edge cases. A recent report by McKinsey notes two key factors needed to accelerate autonomy:

Lower the validation hurdle (cost and time): Makes up 30-50% of AV development costs. Culprits of driving up the cost include data collection and storage, simulation, testing, etc.

Perception and prediction will need to be robust enough to handle endless edge cases in diverse ODDs to enable trucking, robotaxi, logistics autonomy

BlueSpace's 4D Predictive Perception software addresses both effectively. If you weren't able to make it to CES, here's the link to their 4D Predictive Perception software.

While the industry still struggles chasing the long tail of edge cases, BlueSpace's next-gen 4D perception is the missing piece that delivers the performance needed for safe commercialization of autonomy.

BlueSpace's software enables perception accuracy and latency performance in a scalable way that wasn't possible before:

Provides full motion state of any object, with no prior training , in a single frame

, in a single frame 10-100x improvements in motion accuracy compared to existing solutions

in motion accuracy compared to existing solutions Latency is only a fraction of other autonomy software

is of other autonomy software Deployable on low cost general purpose embedded CPUs

Experience BlueSpace's 4D Predictive Perception - email partners@bluespace.ai for a demo.

Read more about BlueSpace's innovative technology in this blog post - Why BlueSpace? Why Now?

Listen to the founders via recent podcast: The Autonomous Vehicles Podcast

About BlueSpace.ai

BlueSpace.ai was founded in 2019 to solve the "black box" problem of perception and prediction in autonomous driving. The company is led by industry veterans who've launched autonomous vehicle services in Texas, California, and Florida. Joel Pazhayampallil (CEO), was previously a Co-founder of Drive.ai (now part of Apple self driving program), key contributor to General Motors' SuperCruise highway autonomy technology, and graduate of the Stanford AI Lab. Christine Moon, Co-founder, and President, has over 15 years of experience in Silicon Valley, formerly Head of Android Partnerships for the Google branded Nexus program, and has held various leadership roles at tech companies, including Dropbox and Color Genomics.

