Vivacitas Oncology to Present a Poster on AR-67 at the 3rd Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivacitas Oncology, Inc., a privately-held oncology company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, will be attending and presenting a poster on its lead asset, AR-67 at the 3rd Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit, a virtual event held from January 18th to 20th, 2022.

The Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit is the only industry-led forum for large pharma, biotech, and academic key opinion leaders to unite under the common goal of accelerating the practical translation and clinical development of meaningful therapies for the treatment of glioblastoma.

Vivacitas will be presenting a poster on its lead compound, AR-67, a highly potent and novel lipophilic small molecule compound, in a retrospective response evaluation of AR-67 from a Phase II recurrent Glioblastoma ("reGBM") trial by IAG's Artificial Intelligence ("AI")-assisted tumor volumetric estimation. AR-67 has demonstrated potential impact with ≥ 20% 6-month Progression-Free Survival in a 30-patient cohort in Phase II trial, and it has shown improvements in safety and tolerability as well as opportunities for therapeutic benefits with significantly less gastrointestinal and hematological toxicities.

About Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability, and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas and its Executive Team continue to apply clarity, tenacity, and vision in their fight against aggressive cancers and the pursuit of new treatment options for patients and families worldwide.

