Truepill Launches COVID-19 Test Coverage Platform to Help Insurance Companies and Group Health Plans Meet Direct Coverage Requirements

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepill , the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy to transform consumer healthcare, today announced the launch of a COVID-19 Test Coverage Platform , adding to its growing suite of COVID-19 solutions. Powered by Truepill’s healthcare infrastructure, the comprehensive solution enables insurers and commercial health plans to quickly and easily meet new government reimbursement requirements, increasing access to over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests and mitigating community spread.



As of January 15, 2022, insurers and health plans are required to cover the costs of eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month for their members. Additionally, the Biden Administration is incentivizing insurers and health plans to set up programs that allow members to access over-the-counter tests directly through preferred pharmacies, retailers or other entities with no out-of-pocket costs.

To facilitate these new testing coverage requirements, Truepill's platform enables commercial health plans and insurers to develop and launch direct-to-member care solutions with speed and scale. Truepill’s flexible infrastructure and testing inventory allows for a variety of customizable solutions, with the ability to:

Integrate Truepill’s APIs into an existing test purchasing portal, with Truepill fulfilling and shipping orders directly to members

Create an end-to-end, white-labeled eCommerce experience with test purchase and fulfillment capabilities, and the opportunity for secure member eligibility verification

Establish Truepill as a preferred network partner for tests purchased on the COVID Care platform



Through established relationships with COVID-19 test manufacturers and distributors, Truepill offers a wide variety of over-the-counter tests at lower costs. All solutions can include consolidated reimbursement and claims submission, utilization management support, fast shipping directly to members’ doors and delivery tracking. This means the ability to create a simple, secure experience for members and exponential cost savings for health plans and insurers.

“At-home testing will be crucial as we work toward effectively managing the spread of COVID-19. That said, without access and affordability, we’re nowhere,” said Varun Boriah, Senior Vice President of Diagnostics at Truepill. “Insurers and commercial health plans will be instrumental in getting tests to those who need them, without the burden of out-of-pocket costs. We pride ourselves on developing solutions in real-time as regulations continue to evolve. We’re thrilled to support the health plan community with COVID-19 programs that promote health equity and reduce community spread, while mitigating costs.”

The COVID-19 Test Coverage Platform is the latest tool in Truepill’s suite of COVID-19 wellness solutions, which includes an end-to-end COVID-19 testing platform and a COVID-19 virtual care platform that provides on-demand telehealth consults and next-day home delivery of COVID-19 oral antiviral medication. To learn more about Truepill’s COVID-19 Test Coverage Platform, visit www.covid19testcoverage.com .

About Truepill:

Truepill is the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy to power the future of consumer healthcare. Founded in 2016 with a unique B2B model, the company's expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes access to an extensive telehealth provider network including licensed doctors, nurses and pharmacists serving all 50 states, an at-home lab testing network, nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, white label packaging, product design and more. With seven owned and operated pharmacies, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP and Digital Pharmacy Accreditation. Learn more at www.truepill.com .