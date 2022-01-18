PrinterPrezz and Uniformity Labs Enter into Relationship to Reduce the Manufacturing Cost of Advanced Medical Devices

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrinterPrezz, Inc. and Uniformity Labs today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to utilize Uniformity’s technology in laser powder bed fusion and binder jetting for medical device applications.



The first joint effort will qualify the Uniformity Labs ultra-low porosity Ti64 titanium powder at PrinterPrezz’s innovation center to produce implantable medical devices, beginning with the spine implants manufactured on 3D Systems ProX DMP printers. Utilizing the ultra-low porosity powder will reduce print time and lower the cost of manufacturing these devices. The companies will seek to qualify spine implants through the FDA regulatory approval process.

“We aim to leverage the qualification of Uniformity Lab’s metal powders to accelerate new product introduction and reduce device costs for patients around the globe,” said Shri Shetty, CEO PrinterPrezz. “Uniformity’s powders have a history of exhibiting superior mechanical properties and higher machine productivity, which will help us continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the medical device industry. Our executive teams have collaborated closely over the last few years and recognized the considerable synergy. We are excited to leverage this partnership to reduce device costs and expand the reach of our medical platform.”

“This is a tremendous market opportunity and the perfect application for our ultra-low porosity titanium powder,” said Uniformity founder and CEO Adam Hopkins. “We have an excellent working relationship with PrinterPrezz and are excited by the prospect of combining our novel technology with their life-changing innovation platform. Other industries have already adopted our printing processes to enhance the 3D printing value proposition significantly, and we look forward to having the same impact in the medical segment through this partnership.”

Uniformity founding advisor and Vice President of Business Development, Geoffrey Doyle, serves as an Advisor to the PrinterPrezz executive team and Board of Directors. He has been in this role since the company was founded in 2018.

