Udemy Set to Expand EMEA Headquarters in Dublin, Creating More Than 120 Jobs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online, has announced that it plans to expand its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, creating more than 120 new jobs in 2022.



Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, California with hubs in the United States, Turkey, Australia, India, Brazil, and Ireland, the company is a global marketplace for learning and teaching online, with 46 million learners, 175,000 courses, and 60,000 instructors teaching in over 75 languages. Udemy's learners and instructors are drawn from over 190 countries.

Udemy established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2014, its first operation outside the U.S. The Dublin office has become a major go-to-market hub for the company’s employee training and development product, Udemy Business, and supports Irish customers such as TG4, Gaelic Players Association, ESW, Teamwork, CR2, and many more.

Udemy relocated to a larger premises in the Windmill Quarter in Dublin in February 2020 when increased capacity and headcount were required to address the growing number of learners and enterprise customers worldwide. Currently employing nearly 200 people in Dublin, Udemy plans to grow to more than 300 employees in the location by the end of 2022.

On the heels of its recent IPO, Udemy plans to invest in the company’s go-to-market efforts worldwide, and continue developing products that deliver engaging and immersive learning experiences for learners and customers around the globe. The Dublin office is critical in supporting these efforts.

Udemy Dublin benefits from the availability and caliber of talent in the market, and boasts an award-winning culture. The company recently announced it was officially certified as a Great Place to Work in Ireland and is considered one of Ireland's Best Workplaces 2021.

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD said, “I warmly welcome Udemy’s plans to create a further 120 new jobs in 2022. This expansion underlines the company’s commitment to Ireland and will allow it to continue to benefit from the rich pool of talent in Dublin and the surrounding area. I wish all the team the very best in this exciting new chapter.”

“We’ve built an incredible team and culture at Udemy in Dublin, and I’m proud that we’ve been recognized as one of Ireland's Best Workplaces,” said Bill O’Shea, Udemy Vice President, EMEA. “I look forward to welcoming more Udemates to our Dublin office, where they’ll not only contribute to Udemy’s growth but also the success of our learners, instructors, and enterprise customers.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said, “It’s great to see Udemy, having established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2014, its first operation outside the U.S., grow and develop its operations here to now be in a position to expand its mandate and footprint in Dublin, creating more than 120 new jobs this year. The company has become part of an evolving and growing cluster in Dublin which reflects the strong growth being experienced in the eLearning sector. I wish the company continued success as it enters this new phase of development of its Irish operations.”

Udemy Dublin is hiring for a range of roles, including Account Executives, Sales Leaders, Customer Success Managers, Sales Operations, Product Development, Engineering, and Human Resources. To learn more about Udemy’s open roles, please visit https://about.udemy.com/careers/.

About Udemy

Udemy's (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Contact

Abby Welch

Director, Global Communications

abby.welch@udemy.com