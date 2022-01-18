Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will issue the first-ever NFT collection on January 19th 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the world's most popular mobile multiplayer online games, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), has launched their first-ever NFT series with the support of NFKings - the leading NFT creatives and distribution platform.

With over 1 billion downloads and 100 million monthly active players, MLBB has become one of the leading mobile MOBA games worldwide with tremendous success in SEA. Featuring Layla and Fanny, two popular female heroes from MLBB, the Aspirants NFT Collection will offer 12 unique mystery boxes of 4 different grades, each containing a digital figurine and exclusive animations of the character.

Each mystery box is also coming with a chance to win premium MLBB in-game cosmetics such as the new anime skins, Miss Hikari and Blade of Kibou, with great in-game prizes.

The MLBB NFT collection is scheduled to launch in January 19th 2022.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. Featuring real-time 5v5 battles against real opponents, take down the opposing team and enjoy the genuine MOBA experience on mobile with 10-second matchmaking and 10-minute matches.

About NFKings

NFKings is a leading NFT ecosystem platform focusing on the three key pillars that build the foundation for a sustainable Metaverse since the creation and production of branded NFTs become the content for the Metaverse, entertain users whilst allowing the growth of utility for these branded NFTs and as a beautifully created Metaverse, it links NFTs and Game-Fi into one arena where all of us mingle, socialize and interact which makes us feel welcome to the new internet world on the blockchain.

