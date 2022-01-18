Passport Technology Announces Expanded Partnership With Renowned Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader of payment technology for the gaming industry, today announced the multi-year extension and expansion of cash access services, AML compliance, check warranty, and cage automation solutions at all Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino locations across the United States. The iconic casino establishments are a subsidiary of the multinational, diversified restaurant, hospitality, gaming, and entertainment leader Fertitta Entertainment Inc.

"Passport Technology is a strategic partner, and their commitment to customer service, innovation, and product collaboration complements our mission of creating memorable experiences for our guests and team members," stated John Guy, SVP Finance-Gaming, Fertitta Entertainment Inc. "We look forward to integrating Passport's full suite of payment and compliance solutions."

With this partnership, Passport demonstrates its commitment to delivering world-class innovation in customer-facing payments options and back-office solutions providing the speed and reliability needed to support Golden Nugget's mission.

Passport will be deploying its industry-leading multi-functional CashStream™ kiosks across all Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino locations designed to maximize funds to the floor. CashStream boasts an easy-to-use customer interface providing multiple options for cash delivery to patrons through upgradeable, customizable Passport software integrated with the most reliable and secure hardware system in the industry.

Passport's LiveCage™ platform automates the cash transaction dispense process to speed Golden Nugget customers through cage transactions while minimizing cash variances to the casino. The LiveCage system has been optimized for speed, reliability, and accuracy with an intuitive cashier interface designed with input from casino partners over hundreds of deployments.

Passport shares Golden Nugget's commitment to regulatory compliance with its Guardian Pro® AML software. Guardian Pro delivers suspicious activity tracking and reporting with constantly improving features and analytics in partnership with industry compliance officers and regulators.

"We are excited to be a part of Golden Nugget's growth and for the opportunity to expand our existing relationship to two new locations," said Jason King, CRO, Passport. "As the demand for expedited transactions, self-service options, dynamic pricing, and world-class service increase, Passport's expansive suite of advanced solutions meet and exceed these demands and inspire a memorable experience reflected on our customer's brand."

"Passport strives to win our partner's business every single day," said Cleve Tzung, CEO, Passport. "Our passion is to exceed expectations by providing superior customer service and innovative solutions based on anticipated market trends and needs. We're delighted Golden Nugget recognized our efforts through this expanded partnership and will continue to execute flawlessly for them and their customers."

About Passport

Passport Technology is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $34 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

Press Contact:

Max Aceituno

SVP, Marketing

Passport Technology

max@passporttechnology.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment