Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 18, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: January 10 to 14, 2022

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 254 947 47,3012 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 103 325 47,2926 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 16 754 47,3523 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 206 867 47,3535 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 78 760 47,3541 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 17 500 47,2694 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 58 788 46,9652 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 16 355 46,9792 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 7 607 46,9776 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 245 561 46,5681 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 76 680 46,4330 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 12 653 46,3869 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 284 196 45,5463 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 126 708 45,5402 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Jan-22 FR0014003TT8 19 748 45,5417 TQE

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

