Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 18, 2022
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: January 10 to 14, 2022
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|254 947
|47,3012
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|103 325
|47,2926
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|16 754
|47,3523
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|206 867
|47,3535
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|78 760
|47,3541
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|17 500
|47,2694
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|58 788
|46,9652
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|16 355
|46,9792
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|7 607
|46,9776
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|245 561
|46,5681
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|76 680
|46,4330
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|12 653
|46,3869
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|14-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|284 196
|45,5463
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|14-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|126 708
|45,5402
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|14-Jan-22
|FR0014003TT8
|19 748
|45,5417
|TQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
