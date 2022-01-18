Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceJanuary 18, 2022

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: January 10 to 14, 2022

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Jan-22FR0014003TT8254 94747,3012XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Jan-22FR0014003TT8103 32547,2926DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Jan-22FR0014003TT816 75447,3523TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Jan-22FR0014003TT8206 86747,3535XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Jan-22FR0014003TT878 76047,3541DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Jan-22FR0014003TT817 50047,2694TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Jan-22FR0014003TT858 78846,9652XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Jan-22FR0014003TT816 35546,9792DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Jan-22FR0014003TT87 60746,9776TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Jan-22FR0014003TT8245 56146,5681XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Jan-22FR0014003TT876 68046,4330DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Jan-22FR0014003TT812 65346,3869TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Jan-22FR0014003TT8284 19645,5463XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Jan-22FR0014003TT8126 70845,5402DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Jan-22FR0014003TT819 74845,5417TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations’ Contacts
François-José BORDONADO / Béatrix MARTINEZ
investors@3ds.com
+33 (0)1 61 62 69 24

