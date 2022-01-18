Pax8 and SkyKick Expand Partnership

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it has expanded its partnership to a global agreement with SkyKick, offering managed service providers (MSPs) access to its advanced Cloud Manager application. The technology provides a powerful solution that automates workflows and tasks to increase helpdesk productivity.



“IDC predicts that worldwide ‘whole cloud’ spending will surpass $1.3 trillion by 2025,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “As companies migrate more of their technology to the cloud, the number of licenses and solutions MSPs manage will increase considerably. SkyKick’s solution and Pax8’s technology marketplace together simplify the experience so partners can easily increase efficiency and productivity.”

SkyKick’s Cloud Manager solution enables MSPs to quickly administer several tasks from a single command center throughout their entire client ecosystem. Its advanced technology resolves tickets faster, automates complex workflows across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, and reduces the risk of security exposure. With Cloud Manager, MSPs can increase their operational efficiency and diversify their solutions portfolio, significantly growing revenue.

“As IT service providers (ITSPs) around the world operate in this evolving cloud channel, they are turning to SkyKick automation to help them solve their operational and security complexities, reduce help desk support costs, strengthen security, and improve customer satisfaction,” said Jan Kaan, EMEA General Manager and Director of Breadth Sales at SkyKick. “We're excited to further strengthen our partnership with Pax8 and to broaden access to the power of our cloud automation platform in order to further enable global ITSPs to succeed.”

SkyKick’s Cloud Manager solution offers MSPs the following benefits:

Low-code workflow automation

Real-time analytics and insights

Automated activity logging



About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About SkyKick

With global headquarters in Seattle, European Headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands and offices in Sydney and Tokyo, SkyKick helps managed services providers, resellers and distributors in more than 125 countries to be more efficient and profitable. Over 30,000 IT partners use SkyKick’s cloud automation and management products to migrate, protect and manage their customers in the cloud. The company has won numerous awards including being named a Microsoft Partner of the Year and one of North America’s fastest growing technology companies according to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. For more information visit skykick.com.

Media contact:

Amanda Lee

SVP, Global Communications at Pax8

alee@pax8.com