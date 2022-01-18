Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) Authorizes Sorrento Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVI-MSC in COVID-19 Patients With Persistent Pulmonary Compromise After Recovery (Long-Hauler)

Brazil Phase 2 Pulmonary Long-Hauler clinical trial of COVI-MSC is now authorized to proceed.



The study will compare therapy using mesenchymal stromal cells to placebo (and standard of care) in 60 COVID-19 patients with persistent compromised respiratory function following recovery from a prior COVID infection.

Stromal Cells are adaptive in their mode of action and have been shown to be effective in modulating pulmonary inflammation and tampering long-term fibrosis in multiple publications in animal models.

It is estimated that up to 30% of patients recovering from COVID infections might suffer long-hauler syndrome with compromised respiratory function, fatigue, depression and difficulty performing daily tasks among other issues. The clinical study should determine the potential of COVI-MSC in addressing persistent COVID related health issues.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced receipt of clearance from the Brazilian regulatory agency (ANVISA) to proceed with a PHASE 2A RANDOMIZED, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED STUDY OF INTRAVENOUS ALLOGENEIC ADIPOSE-DERIVED MESENCHYMAL STROMAL CELLS TO TREAT POST COVID-19 “LONG HAUL” PULMONARY COMPROMISE (NCT04992247).

Recent epidemiologic studies in the US and Britain cite that over 1 in every 3 COVID-19 patients might have lingering symptoms long past the time that they’ve recovered from the initial stages of COVID-19 illness. Often referred to as “Long COVID” syndrome, the symptoms in “long haulers” can include fatigue, shortness of breath, persistent cough, “brain fog”, sleep disorders, fevers, gastrointestinal symptoms, anxiety, and depression, and can persist for months and range in level of severity from mild to incapacitating. In some cases, new symptoms arise well after the time of infection or evolve over time. While still being defined, these effects can be collectively referred to as Post-Acute Sequelae of a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The Brazil study is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of up to three infusions of COVI-MSC™, administered every other day, to patients experiencing respiratory difficulty recovering from a COVID-19 infection at least 3 months prior to enrollment.

The study is expected to enroll 60 patients (in 4 dosing regimen cohorts) in about six months from the date of first enrollment. The primary outcome measure will be improvement in the 6-Minute Walk Distance (6MWD) test at Day 60 post-treatment.

Sorrento expects this projected pace of enrollment due to the prior extensive COVID-19 disease burden in Brazil, Sorrento’s partnership with a leading local clinical research organization (Synova Health), and existing relationships with high quality medical centers throughout the country. The current partnership with Synova Health leverages high quality clinical trial sites in addition to a dozen centers that have already participated in other acute COVID-19 studies with Sorrento (Abivertinib and MSC).

“We are very satisfied with the progress made in Brazil so far, and we have developed very strong local relationships in support of multiple studies,” stated Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento. “We expect this next Phase 2 study to confirm the clinical benefits for long-hauler patients. Long-hauler syndrome is likely to be the next major challenge for medical systems in a post-COVID era, and we intend to be the leaders in addressing this future unmet need.”

The study is referenced with ANVISA (Brazilian authority) under Process nº 25351.986743/2021-44, Expediente 3229927/21-4 COMUNICADO ESPECIAL (CE) Nº 0001/22 – GSTCO/DIRE2/Anvisa.

Details of the Brazilian Clinical Study can be found at:

Study of Allogeneic Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells to Treat Post COVID-19 "Long Haul" Pulmonary Compromise - Full Text View - ClinicalTrials.gov

