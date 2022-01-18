Hydrogen Aircraft Market to Garner $144.53 Billion by 2040: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydrogen aircraft market is estimated to be valued at $23.71 billion in 2030, and is estimated to reach $144.53 billion by 2040, witnessing a CAGR of 20.5% from 2030 to 2040. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Report (449 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9108

Hydrogen Aircraft Market Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2030–2040 Base Year 2030 Market Size in 2030 $23.71 Billion Market Size in 2040 $144.53 Billion CAGR 20.5% No. of Pages in Report 283 Segments covered Passenger Capacity, Range, Application, Power Source, and Region Drivers Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe High suitability of hydrogen as the aviation fuel Reduced greenhouse gas emissions Opportunities Developing a green hydrogen ecosystem Proactive government initiatives toward hydrogen-powered aircraft Rise in infrastructural development for hydrogen Restrains High costs associated with the production and handling of hydrogen

Covid-19 scenario:

The economic crisis occurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic and led to the reduced expenditure on next-generation technologies such as hydrogen-fueled aircraft . Many governments lowered down their spending on many sectors and invested a hefty amount in improving healthcare facilities.

. Many governments lowered down their spending on many sectors and invested a hefty amount in improving healthcare facilities. The adverse impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic led to interruption in activities and initiatives about development of hydrogen-based aircraft. Shortage of raw materials and disruptions in the supply chain presented challenges in manufacturing activities.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hydrogen aircraft market on the basis of passenger capacity, range, application, power source, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9108

Based on passenger capacity, the less than 100 segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2030, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the 101 to 200 segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.1% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on application, the passenger aircraft segment held the largest share in 2030, contributing to around 89% of the total share of the global hydrogen aircraft market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the cargo aircraft segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 23.5% from 2030 to 2040.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9108

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2030, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2040. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

Leading market players:

AeroDelft

Aerovironment, Inc.

Airbus S.A.S.

Alaka’i Technologies

HES Energy Systems

Pipistrel d.o.o

PJSC Tupolev

The Boeing Company

Urban Aeronautics Ltd.

ZeroAvia, Inc.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9108

Similar Reports We Have on Aircraft Industry:

Zero-Emission Aircraft Market by Source (Hydrogen, Electric, and Solar), Range (Short-Haul, Medium-Haul, and Long-Haul), Application (Passenger Aircraft and Cargo Aircraft) and Type (Turboprop Rear Bulkhead, Turbofan System, and Blended Wing Body): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030–2040.

Zero Emission Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)) and Application (Commercial and Passenger Vehicles) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Hydrogen Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Vehicle) - Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Hydrogen Powered Engine Market by Application (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Technology (Proton Membrane Exchange, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market by Product (Retail vs. Non-Retail Stations and Mobile Hydrogen Stations) and End-Users (Hydrogen Tube Trailers, Tanker Trucks, Pipeline Delivery and Railcars & Barges): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com