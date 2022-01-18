Sterilization Equipment Market Worth $23.73 billion by 2027- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services {Equipment [Heat, Low-temperature (Ozone, Formaldehyde), Filtration), Consumables (Sterilization Indicators, Sterilants), Services (Gamma, Steam)], End User (Hospitals, Pharma)} - Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the sterilization equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $23.73 billion by 2027.

The sterilization equipment market covers sterilizers, consumables & accessories, and sterilization services. Diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. These diseases can spread, directly or indirectly, either from one person to another, from infected or non-sterilized surgical or medical devices used to treat a person, or from being in an infected environment within any healthcare facility. Thus, to prevent and reduce the occurrence of infectious diseases, various healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting infection control methods and programs to improve the quality of care and provide a safe environment to the patients and healthcare personnel working in medical facilities.

A major factor contributing to market growth is growing incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs), also called nosocomial infections. HAIs are acquired in hospitals or any other healthcare facility and first appear within 48 hours or more after hospital admission or within 30 days after discharge. Hospital acquired infections are caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens. The most common types of these infections are bloodstream infection (BSI), pneumonia, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and surgical site infections (SSIs). These infections not only threaten the patients’ health and life but also prolong hospital stays and thereby create an additional economic burden on patients as well as healthcare systems. For example, surgical site infections (SSI) is a common type of infection caused by S. Aureus during surgical procedures and has a high incidence rate of around 20%. According to the WHO database, the number of surgical procedures in the U.S. is expected to reach around 150 million by 2023, from approximately 130 million in 2018. With rising number of surgical procedures and high incidence rate of SSI the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and surgical site infections (SSIs) is also high, thereby driving the demand for sterilization equipment.

Additionally, increasing use of e-beam sterilization and growing demand for sterilization products in emerging countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the sterilization equipment market.

Sterilization Equipment Market: Future Outlook

The overall sterilization equipment market is segmented by product {equipment[heat sterilization equipment (moist heat sterilizers, dry heat sterilizers), low-temperature sterilization equipment (hydrogen peroxide / gas plasma sterilization, ethylene oxide sterilizers, ozone-based medical sterilizers, formaldehyde sterilizers, others), radiation sterilization equipment, filtration sterilization equipment], consumables & accessories [sterilization indicators (biological indicators, chemical indicators), sterilants, instrument packaging & pouches, others], services [ethylene oxide sterilization services, gamma sterilization services, e-beam sterilization services, steam sterilization services, other sterilization services]}, end user (hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, food & beverage industry, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional level.

Based on offering, the equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the overall sterilization equipment market in 2020. Factors attributing towards the growth of this segment is high adoption of sterilization equipment in hospitals & clinics to meet the sterilization standards for medical devices and maintain the quality of care within the facilities is expected to support the growth of this segment. Moreover, increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rising number of surgical procedures, growing prevalence of chronic diseases amongst the aging population, and growth in the life science industry through bioproduction, drug discovery, and research are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment.

Based on services, the ethylene oxide sterilization services segment accounted for the largest share of the overall sterilization equipment market in 2020. Ethylene oxide sterilization is widely used for the sterilization of materials that are not compatible with gamma and steam sterilization. This type of sterilization is primarily used in medical devices industry, food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, and the life sciences industry for the sterilization of devices with electronic components and products made from plastic or packaged in plastic packaging that can have color deformations if exposed to higher temperatures.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the overall sterilization equipment market in 2020. The key factor attributing towards the growth of this segment is initiatives taken by health departments, associations, and other organizations in various countries to reduce the burden of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The incidence rate of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is continuously growing which further driving the demand for sterilization equipment. Hospitals need to sterilize/disinfect their equipment and supplies to avoid the transmission of HAIs and maintain a microbe-free environment. Various initiatives have been taken by health departments, associations, and other organizations to keep numbers under control. For instance, in May 2020, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved USD 30 million in extra financing for a health sector project in Mongolia to strengthen the country's preparedness and response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and help prevent and control hospital-acquired infections.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period (2020 to 2027). Factors attributing towards the growth of this region are emerging infectious diseases caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) organisms (MDROs) and pathogens with pandemic potential, and the rising number of surgical procedures.

The key players operating in the global sterilization equipment market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), 3M Company (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sotera Health (U.S.), and Belimed (Switzerland), among others.

Scope of the Report

Sterilization Equipment Market, by Product

Equipment Heat Sterilization Equipment Moist Heat Sterilizers Dry Heat Sterilizers Low-temperature Sterilization Equipment Hydrogen Peroxide / Gas Plasma Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers Ozone-based Medical Sterilizers Formaldehyde Sterilizers Others Radiation Sterilization Equipment Filtration Sterilization Equipment

Consumables & Accessories Sterilization Indicators Biological Indicators Chemical Indicators Sterilants Instrument Packaging & Pouches Others

Services Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Services Gamma Sterilization Services E-beam Sterilization Services Steam Sterilization Services Other Sterilization Services



Sterilization Equipment Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Food & Beverage Industry

Other End Users

Sterilization Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

