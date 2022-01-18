Unicrypt Network Unveils Strategic Partnership with CoinStats

Tallinn, Estonia, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The collaboration kicked off with the pioneering implementation of liquidity lockers, allowing users to track Unicrypt liquidity locks from the CoinStats app in real-time. The mutual integration will allow investors and traders to view and monitor liquidity locks for their favorite altcoins on leading DEXes like Pancakeswap and Uniswap.

On the other hand, the Unicrypt community can directly access the CoinStats suite of tools via a user-friendly desktop app. Crypto proponents can use CoinStats to view, track, and research coins they are interested in from all tokens, pairs, and locks pages on Unicrypt.

The collaboration is beneficial for both user bases, marking the beginning of an exciting journey. The CoinStats and Unicrypt teams plan to add more technical integrations that bring substantial added value to both communities while offering investors advanced DeFi mechanics.

About Unicrypt

Unicrypt Network is a multi-chain protocol offering users a broad spectrum of decentralized services that instill investor trust in the DeFi ecosystem. The platform’s suite of services brings value to the DeFi space by delivering custom, disruptive, and fully audited tech.

Unicrypt has developed a first-of-a-kind decentralized ILO Launchpad that helps upcoming projects get the best possible start to their journey.

The project also offers a liquidity locking function that solves the issue of dwindling confidence in DeFi by allowing token developers to lock liquidity for a preset period, guaranteeing their project’s longevity and value. This solution protects crypto investors from rug pulls and exit scams, fostering the widespread use of decentralized finance applications.

What’s more, Unicrypt integrates a revolutionary farm-as-a-service Dapp that offers crypto enthusiasts LP rewards for contributing liquidity to the protocol’s pool. The multi-service platform also offers staking and token vesting services designed to incentivize the DeFi community and create a sustainable ecosystem.

About CoinStats

CoinStats is an all-in-one platform that allows users to manage their DeFi and crypto assets. Launched in 2017, the leading cryptocurrency portfolio tracking app allows both experienced and novice investors to view, track, and manage their digital assets in real-time.

Users can also trade from multiple accounts/wallets on the most popular exchanges and earn up to 20% APY on their crypto investments from one convenient dashboard.

The secure portfolio tracker app offers accessibility and convenience in managing digital assets for over 1.5 million active users from across the world. The platform is used for managing $500+ billion worth of crypto and has handled over 500 million transactions and trades so far.

Users can keep track of 20,000+ coins and get 24/7 live reports on the crypto market via the CoinStats app. To connect with the vibrant CoinStats community, please follow the social media pages below:

