Snowden To Join CFC as Senior Vice President

DULLES, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) announced today that Mark Snowden will join CFC’s executive team as a senior vice president focusing on strategic services for the electric cooperative network. Snowden currently serves as chief executive officer of Cimarron Electric Cooperative, based in Kingfisher, Oklahoma.



“We are thrilled to have Mark join the CFC team. He brings extensive electric cooperative leadership and energy industry experience and a strong vision for the future,” CFC CEO Andrew Don said.

In his leadership role, Snowden will work to ensure that CFC continues to provide best-in-class products and services to meet the needs of its electric utility members.

“Mark’s experience and knowledge will assure that CFC continues to deliver business tools and solutions that support our members’ success in the evolving utility industry,” Don added. “As the cooperative network prepares for the future, CFC will continue its role as a collaborative partner, contributing to the leadership and vision that empowers electric cooperatives.”

With a background in finance and accounting, Snowden brings nearly 25 years of experience in the electric cooperative network. In addition to his many leadership roles, he currently serves as a trustee for the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives and an alternate director for the Western Farmers Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees. He graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a B.S. in finance.

About CFC

Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with $30 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

