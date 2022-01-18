Show Your True Colors with True Tones: Redefining Laminate Color Choice within the Industry

TEMPLE, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The commercial A&D community has been waiting for a color revolution – and the wait is finally over. Wilsonart has expanded its expertly curated Virtual Design Library (VDL) with the introduction of True Tones, a semi-custom laminate offering that redefines color choice in the industry. An addition to the VDL Spectrum collection, True Tones includes 27 of the most highly sought-after colors, plus the option to create custom color and branded surfaces. From deep blues to pastel greens and muted purples, True Tones brings the latest evolution in optical solid color to Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL).



“With the tones of today and the technology of tomorrow, True Tones is bringing the creation of solid color laminate into a new era,” said Ricky Crow, vice president product management of high pressure laminate at Wilsonart. “Offering a broader range of solids has been a longstanding goal within the industry, and as an innovation leader, Wilsonart is proud to have taken the capability to the next level by offering the nearest solid color structure on the market.”

Moving beyond the traditional neutral tones typically sought by commercial spaces, True Tones has reinvented the color wheel and brings a vibrant splash to Wilsonart’s HPL offerings. Color selection couldn’t be more crucial as design accessibility and consumer requests continue to transform, so it was important that this collection called upon the most prominent color authorities – inspiration from the year’s top paint colors from the biggest names in paint helped Wilsonart design experts generate a robust palette of 27 tones with infinite potential.

Elevating the True Tones collection even more is the ability to customize colors. Offering easy color alterations with vivid accuracy for complete color flexibility, designers can effortlessly provide clients with a color match for corporate or school colors, product branding and more – simply select your color of choice, and Wilsonart will create and send a matching True Tone laminate sample back for approval.

“The brilliant color palette, combined with the customization capabilities of this collection, opens the door to endless design possibilities,” noted Crow. “With True Tones, it’s never been easier to show your true colors.”

Ideal for hospitality, healthcare, education, retail environments and more, True Tones from Wilsonart HPL offers a true “no-fuss” surface that can withstand the rigors of most interior environments. An excellent low-maintenance solution, Wilsonart HPL offers exceptional long-term value with superior stain, wear, impact and scratch resistance compared to traditional veneers, vinyl and wood.

Featuring more than 600 designs, Wilsonart's Virtual Design Library offers unprecedented design choices for expertly curated interior surfaces. Staying true to the durability and easy maintenance for which Wilsonart is known, designs in the VDL also offer exceptional cleanability for lasting beauty and high-quality appearance.

Designers and clients can learn more and explore leading tones matched with leading innovation at www.wilsonart.com/spectrum.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

