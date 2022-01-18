The New Era of Astrology by Kentra Media: Humanity will be even more drawn to it in the Metaverse

Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cosmic Profile," a new NFT initiative by Kentra Media International, a boutique social presence firm, claims to have the answers. Kentra's youthful, energetic team of 18 skilled creatives with a variety of skills and expertise is behind this new NFT service.

Because of the recent explosion in the popularity of NFTs, Kentra has devised an interesting NFT idea that should appeal to a wide range of investors, including both seasoned NFT investors and "newbs" interested in digital artifacts. Millions of people throughout the world already support the project's main ideas: zodiac signs and astrology.

Using the Cosmic Profile system, Kentra hopes to offer fresh vitality and relevance to the ancient science of astrology by creating a mechanism to make astrology usable in the virtual world of the Metaverse.

Kentra CEO Marko claims that "...astrology will become a digital way of life in the Metaverse, both for those who believe, and those who are merely interested with the signs of the Zodiac.”

Kentra sees the Metaverse as the means to bring the Zodiac and its fundamental principles to a new degree of actuality for everyone. Since there are many millions of people who are interested in astrology, it should have a lot of potential for development if the firm is right.

“NFT investors and collectors who are new to NFTs but understand the immense potential and attraction of Cosmic Profile to an established target audience of millions will be able to take advantage of this opportunity.”

A "non-fungible token" (NFT) is a digital artifact's only means of identifying the person or entity who has created it. The token is "minted" and recorded in a cryptocurrency ledger at the time of creation, ensuring the holder's exclusive ownership and ensuring its uniqueness. Each token is one-of-a-kind because the minting process incorporates some randomness. Tokens' inherent value and uniqueness rise when the amount of tokens available to buy is restricted, and the digital product itself includes characteristics that add to this intrinsic value and uniqueness.

For those who live in the Metaverse, Kentra has built a Cosmic Profile so that they may engage in a more "connected" endeavor than they can discover elsewhere. According to the company's claims, the "digital product" would include immersive visual and aural experiences that are highly sophisticated. Artistic excellence, public appeal, and distinctive high-value characteristics are expected to establish new norms for NFT projects.

Worth mentioning, Kentra is giving away 1 ETH in the form of a giveaway gift. Everyone is welcome.

The launch is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2022, although we don't yet know the specific date.

The Metaverse's future is already looking bright. Kentra's Cosmic Profile aims to provide Zodiac-based touchstones for personal "Metaversal" growth and identity clarification. Those who may be worried about humanity in a cosmos without boundaries should take comfort in the fact that this project aims to do just that. We believe Cosmic Profile should be on the radar of someone looking for novel NFTs with great value potential.

Website: https://cosmicprofile.io/