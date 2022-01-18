National Star Roofing Inc Announce Continuation of Multi-Award-Winning Roofing Services in Calgary, Alberta, for 2022

Calgary, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the leading roofing companies in Calgary Alberta have today announced the continuation of their multi-award-winning roofing services across the city in 2022.

National Star Roofing Inc, who have been operating since 2003 and are locally based, provide roof repair and replacement services to all of the Calgary community. With a strong portfolio of successful roofing projects that cater for both residential homes and commercial businesses, they are delighted to announce that they will continue to provide services in 2022 and beyond, despite much of the sector being disrupted during the covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement is good news for home and business owners, with many not having had the opportunity to employ a quality roofing service provider over the past two years. During the pandemic, the team at National Star Roofing Inc did not rest on their laurels, taking the necessary safety precautions and following the recommended national guidelines to be there when customers needed them most, operating safely and efficiently.

Below, we outline the services National Star Roofing Inc have announced will continue in Calgary, AB, for 2022, and the awards that they have received to-date:

The continuation of roofing services included in the announcement:

Re-Roofing

It’s been confirmed that National Star Roofing Inc will continue to provide quality re-roofing, roofing replacement and roof installations to customers in 2022.

Replacing, installing or re-roofing a home or business property can be a big investment. Customers want to ensure that the company they choose to carry out the work has a strong portfolio of success, have experienced roofers and technicians, are affordable, and provide exemplary customer service and communication throughout. With over 8,000 roofing jobs completed since 2003, National Star Roofing Inc tick these boxes, making them one of the leading and top-rated roofing companies in the country.

Roof Repair

From inspections to identify the scale of the damage to repairing issues caused by weather, debris or water damage, National Star Roofing Inc will continue to provide roof repair services to customers in Calgary in 2022.

The city is prone to drastic hailstorms, particularly during the summer months, and overtime this can lead to damaged shingles, membranes and eventually vapor seals. High winds can also cause debris to be thrown at roofs which can lead to cracks or granules being dislodged from the asphalt shingles. A thorough inspection can identify the repairs that need to be made, with the team’s Haag certified roofers on-hand to advise on the appropriate course of action and efficiently fix damage.

The types of clients who can benefit from the continuation of roofing services in 2022:

Residential Roofing Services

Homeowners in Calgary Alberta can employ National Star Roofing Inc to carry out roofing services, regardless of the age of the roof, its size, or current state. Using only the best products available on the market and backed by decades of experience, they are preferred choice of homeowners in the city.

Commercial Roofing Services

Budget-owners of commercial businesses can employ National Star Roofing Inc to carry out roofing services in 2022 and beyond. The team understand that having roofs repaired, replaced or installed can be a disruptive time for the business, and this is why they take steps to minimize any impact on your clients and staff. Their services are also certified for your protection, providing another form of reassurance and guarantee of quality work.

The awards and accreditations received to-date for roofing services:

National Star Roofing Inc will continue their stellar roofing work in 2022, having cemented a reputation as one of the best roofing companies in Calgary over the past five years:

Roofing Insights recognition of excellence

HomeStars ‘Best Of’ award winner 2020

HomeStars ‘Best Of’ award winner 2019

HomeStars ‘Best Of’ award winner 2018

BBB A+ accredited business

About: National Star Roofing Inc

National Star Roofing Specialists is a top-rated Calgary roofing company. Through word-of-mouth and our dedication to each client, their company has grown to be a four-time winner for the ‘Best Of’ HomeStars Awards. Visit the website to learn more about their services, competitive pricing, and to read customer reviews: https://www.nationalstarroofing.ca/

