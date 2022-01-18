Vislink Launches New Mobile Viewpoint Stellar Cam for Advanced AI-Powered Live Sports Production

Allows Organizations to Profitably Cover More Events, Create and Stream More Content



and Expand their Viewing Audiences

Hackettstown, NJ, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced the release of the Mobile Viewpoint Stellar Cam, a camera designed for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered live sports production. Stellar Cam is a new addition to the range of cameras offered by Vislink to fulfil the need for automatic coverage of demanding sports. It is exceptionally durable and weatherproofed, and features ultra-high resolution, high frame rates and zooming capabilities to capture action as it happens on the field of play.

Stellar Cam will be among the all-IP wireless streaming products designed for use in remote and live sports productions showcased by Vislink at the NCAA 2022 Convention Trade Show Jan. 20-21, where it will be a prime sponsor and exhibitor in booth #309. Vislink will be demonstrating its solutions in bonded cellular, 5G, AI-driven automation and wireless camera systems.

“This announcement affirms our leadership position in incorporating AI-powered technology to facilitate more cost-effective news and sports productions,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Stellar Cam represents the latest in a long line of AI solutions brought to market by our Mobile Viewpoint brand. It is a key component of IQ Sports Producer, our platform for capturing live sporting events without the need for onsite staff. IQ Sports Producer is perfect for mid and lower-tier games and matches, and enables over-the-top (OTT) media providers, media right holders and production companies to capture sporting events on a limited budget.”

Michel Bais, Managing Director of Mobile Viewpoint, explains, “At the beginning of our AI journey, we offered an off-the-shelf 4x 4K panoramic surveillance camera to our customers. Though it was ideal for web streaming, many of our higher-end broadcast customers wanted a camera with a higher frame rate, adjustable lenses, and something that did not rely on an optical zoom. At that time, a broadcast panoramic camera did not exist, we so we invented our own, now known as the XCAM. The Stellar Cam is an evolution of this technology that delivers a price point close to the original surveillance camera, but with many more features and enhanced quality including support for 50/60 frames per second, making it absolutely ideal for live event broadcast.”

IQ Sports Producer: How it Works

IQ Sports Producer was designed to produce live streams of popular sports such as football, rugby, basketball, hockey and handball, and has also recently been deployed to cover sports such as horse jumping and velodrome cycling, with support for more sports being added. A single panoramic camera captures the whole pitch, arena or track in extremely high resolution. AI is used to create a virtual camera that tracks the action of the ball and the players, creating a software cut-out of the action from the panoramic view. IQ Sports Producer can zoom, provide highlights, graphics and scoreboards, replicating an actual professional production. In addition, it is compatible with popular performance analytics tools. By capturing and recording the entire panorama, no action is ever missed, and new content streams can be created.

Stellar Cam is available for ordering from both Mobile Viewpoint and Vislink resellers. Further ordering information can be obtained by contacting sales@vislink.com.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Charlotte van Hertum

Charlotte.vanhertum@vislink.com

Investor Relations:

investors@vislink.com