BriteCore Hires Senior Engineering Executive to Power Next Phase of Innovation

San Mateo, CA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of next-generation core software solutions for property and casualty insurers, announced today that Supreet Oberoi has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Engineering reporting to the CEO. Oberoi will lead all BriteCore product development, product architecture, quality assurance, and cloud operations. In addition, Oberoi will also serve as a key member of the executive leadership team.

“As an accomplished customer-centric engineering executive for enterprise business-to-business SaaS platforms, Supreet brings successful experience in technology, strategy, and product execution at scale”, said Ray Villeneuve, BriteCore’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we accelerate growth and continue to drive innovation in the property and casualty insurance software market, it is clear that Supreet is the right executive to lead this charge.”

Based in Silicon Valley, Oberoi brings more than 25 years of enterprise software experience, blending business ingenuity and technical leadership to produce high-quality software products. His executive experience spans high-impact roles at leading SaaS and on-prem B2B enterprise software companies and divisions, including DemandBase, Oracle, American Express, Concurrent, Real Time Innovations (RTI) Inc, and Agile Software. Oberoi earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Texas, Austin, and a Master's degree in Computer Science from Stanford University.

“At a time when insurance is changing rapidly, and the need for technology and innovation to enable better outcomes is crucial, BriteCore is growing at a tremendous pace,” said Oberoi. “As a business-focused technologist; I’m enthusiastic that BriteCore’s solution enables customers to greatly improve operational efficiencies, enables them to create new lines of business, and uncovers valuable insights and trends. I'm excited to join the leadership team at BriteCore and leverage my passion for and expertise in software engineering to make insurers’ work easier and more productive.”

