Global Water Testing and Analysis Market to Reach US$4.3 Billion by the Year 2026

Growth in the global market is attributed to increasing water pollution and the pressing need to ensure quality water for human use and industrial applications. Expanding global population and the subsequent focus on industrialization coupled with the growing demand from agricultural sector are expected to fuel growth in the market. Governments funding towards water pollution monitoring and control is expected to provide a significant push to the market. Global demand for these systems is also fueled by the need for clean water for personal hygiene and food preparation. Moreover, applications such as medical surgeries, renal dialysis, pharmaceutical operations and contact lenses require high-quality water. The rapid pace of urbanization in emerging countries is also driving the need for water treatment management solutions. Another factor driving demand is the replacement of aging water infrastructure in developed markets including North America and Europe. The growing need for high quality water in industries such as pharmaceutical and semiconductor coupled with emphasis on water reuse and recycling through programs such as zero liquid discharge is driving penetration of advanced technologies.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Testing and Analysis estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. TOC Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Turbidity Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.4% share of the global Water Testing and Analysis market. Government regulations require industries to examine and treat wastewater before it is discharged into water bodies so as to minimize water pollution. As a result, the demand is increasing for water testing instruments such as TOC analyzers, which help determine the pollution levels by testing the dissolved oxygen present in water bodies. Industrial applications pay high attention to parameters such as basicity, turbidity and alkalinity, which needs the use of sophisticated sensors. These requirements are pushing private players to invest in advanced water quality testing.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $760.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $655 Million by 2026



The Water Testing and Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$760.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$655 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$296.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. The European market is benefitting from rising awareness regarding water quality that is prompting various countries like the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal and Denmark to adopt advanced systems. The US represents another major market, bolstered by government laws and initiatives to ensure clean water along with the presence of major players. The US market is favored by implementation of tough guidelines for water quality monitoring that are creating strong demand for these systems in both commercial and residential sectors. In emerging markets such as China, Russia, Brazil and India, growth is dependent on the steady rise in heavy industrial uses of water, greater need to exploit water resources of inferior quality, and growing investment in modernization of waste/water infrastructure.



pH Meters Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



In the global pH Meters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$579 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$822 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$109.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Emersion Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tintometer GmbH







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing

Clean and Safe Water

COVID-19 Waters: Implications for Myriad Aspects of Water

Industry & Water Testing

COVID-19 Virus & Pandemic Response: Water Quality Concerns Pave

Way for Water Testing

COVID-19 Virus in Wastewater

Promising Outlook for Wastewater-Based Epidemiology

Water Testing: Assessing Water Quality for Safety & Compliance

Water: The Essence of Life

World Water Resources: A Primer

EXHIBIT 2: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water

Quality

EXHIBIT 3: Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

EXHIBIT 4: World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by

Sources of Fresh Water

EXHIBIT 5: Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country -

US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi

Arabia (in Cubic Meters) Region Per Capita Water (in Cubic

Meters)

EXHIBIT 6: Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic

Kilometers)

A Note on Looming Global Water Crisis and Opportunities for

Water Quality Testing Industry

World Water Crisis Facts

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Quality

Testing and Analysis

Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market, Developing Regions to

Grow Faster

Water Quality Monitoring: Different Strategies and Implications

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Underscores Critical Need for Water Testing for Safe

Food Supply

Water Quality Testing Gains Importance in Food Production and

Processing

EXHIBIT 7: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand

for Water Quality Testing and Analysis

EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for

Water testing and Analysis

EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Water Quality Monitoring Takes Significant Leap with Cloud &

IoT-Driven Technology

Emerging Solutions to Tackle Challenges with Water Quality

Monitoring Instruments

Robust Systems to Cut Repair & Maintenance Costs

Flexible Platforms for Future Needs

Smart Sensors for Data Quality

Enhanced Efficiency

Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

Integration of AI and Ml Drive Instrumentation Capabilities

Portable, Smartphone Connected Device Fuels Demand for Water

Testing

Growing Bottled Water Demand Benefits Water Testing

EXHIBIT 11: Global Bottled Water Market: 2020-2027

EXHIBIT 12: Per Capita Consumption of Bottled Water in the US:

2015-2020

Rise in Waterborne Diseases Drives Demand for Water Quality

Testing

EXHIBIT 13: Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water

Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

EXHIBIT 14: Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 15: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees

Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors

Water Testing: An Integral Part of Pharmaceutical Industry

Primary Components of Pharmaceutical Water Testing to Alleviate

Contamination Issues

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and

Water for Injection

Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand

Growing Interest in Vertical Farming, Hydroponic Agriculture

Drives Use of Reclaimed Water

EXHIBIT 16: Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

EXHIBIT 17: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020 through 2027

Critical Role of Ultrapure Water in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Drives Consistent Need for Water Testing

EXHIBIT 18: Global Distribution of Semiconductor Manufacturing

Capacity (In %) for Years 2000 and 2020

EXHIBIT 19: Global Semiconductor Revenues in US$ Billion: 2017

to 2023

Market to Benefit from Increasing Size of Semiconductor Wafers



