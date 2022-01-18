Global Public Safety LTE Market to Reach US$16.8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Safety LTE Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799459/?utm_source=GNW

Currently, a large percentage of PS-LTE networks utilize the 700 MHz band, with few countries pilot testing LTE on lower bands such as the 400 MHz band. Given that reliable communication is vital for efficient provision of essential services and also planning in an emergency, public safety LTE is witnessing increasing demand. The expansion of first responder teams is resulting in growing number of pre-emergency procurement contracts for telecommunications equipment and services including LTE systems. Launch of community emergency response programs and formation of rapid response teams (RRTs) at hospitals are also expected to benefit market growth. The rise of smart cities will augment the need for advanced public safety LTE solutions. Public safety LTE helps in making cities smarter and safer by providing robust, reliable, and dedicated networks. The technology provides solutions for crime prevention; for emergency medical services; for firefighters and rescue worker, to name a few. Stringent fire safety regulations in the US and Europe, coupled with rise in government initiatives across different regions to increase fire safety awareness, are expected to drive the demand for Public Safety LTE. The use of public safety LTE benefits the fire and rescue teams in several ways such as by providing advanced vehicle location services for supporting fire engine fleet.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Public Safety LTE estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period. Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.9% CAGR to reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 22.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Hybrid networks are expected to witness faster growth as companies focus on leveraging their investments in radios that are LMR-LTE capable. Technology investments and end-user CAPEX on improvements to existing LMR networks/narrowband voice systems will continue rise driving demand for hybrid LTE solutions.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026



The Public Safety LTE market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 17.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, France is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The rising penetration of 4G is expected to support growth in both developed and developing regions. Developed countries such as the US and Japan, and Europe represent the foremost adopters of 4G technology and in majority of developed nations 4G has achieved significant penetration rate. 4G has also made a rapid progress in developing nations such as China, the most populous nation in the world, and has lately gathered steam in India, the second most populous country.









I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Ever-Present Need for Mission Critical Communications

Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Public Safety LTE

Tracing the Evolution of Public Safety Communications from LMR

to LTE

4G LTE & 5G Which is Designed to Expand Beyond the Capabilities

of LTE Rise to the Forefront

EXHIBIT 1: The Future of 5G in Telecommunication is

Unquestioned & Will Be Added to the Mix of Critical

Communication Technologies in the Coming Years: 5G

Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$

Billion)

Long-Term-Evolution (LTE) Emerges to Augment & Complement

Traditional LMR, Not Replace It

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading in 2021 &

Beyond?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 3: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further

into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered

With Vaccines by Region as of October 2021

EXHIBIT 4: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 5: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How Was Public Safety Technologies Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 7: Public Safety Deployments Slow Down in the Year

2020: Number of LMR Licenses in the United States in the Year

2019 & 2020

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop

of Climate Change to Spur Growth of Public Safety LTE

EXHIBIT 8: Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events &

Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness:

Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Financial Losses:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and

2020

Focus On Developing Long-Term Emergency Medical Services

Infrastructure to Benefit Growth In The Market

Growing Healthcare Burden, a Key Factor Underlying the

Importance of Healthcare Preparedness

EXHIBIT 9: Rising Healthcare Burden as Evidenced by Increased

Spending Steps Up the Urgency of Having a Healthcare System

Well Prepped for Handling Emergencies: Global Healthcare

Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and

2022

COVID-19 Induced Focus on Developing Long-Term Emergency

Medical Services Infrastructure to Benefit Growth in the

Market

Aging Population, Trend Towards Aging-In-Place & Robust Growth

of Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) to Benefit

Public LTE Deployment

EXHIBIT 10: Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Demand for

Geriatric Healthcare Highlights the Need for Efficient

Emergency Medical Response Teams: Global Population

Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 11: Expanding Opportunity for PERS Will Encourage

Development of Robust Emergency Response Systems &

Communication Networks: Global Opportunity for PERS (In US$

Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Development of Ambulance Services Infrastructure to Benefit

Investments in Public Safety LTE

EXHIBIT 12: Growing Demand for Ambulance Services Highlights

the Need for Robust Public Safety Communication Systems &

Network: Global Market for Ambulance Services (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Rising Terrorism, Stringent Law Enforcement, Healthy Defense

Budgets & Stricter Border Control Spur the Need for Mission

Critical Communication Systems

Global Defense Spending Continues to Grow Steadily Unfazed by

the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 13: Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for

Modernization of Public Safety Communication Systems: World

Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020

and 2021

Rising Terrorism Leads to Stricter Border Control

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Increase in Fire Response

Services to Benefit Growth of Public Safety LTE

Growing Investments in Smart City Drives Demand for Advanced

Public Safety LTE Solutions

EXHIBIT 14: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future

Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart

City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a

Goldmine of Opportunities for Upgrading Public Safety

Communication Technologies: Global Smart City Spending (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Public Safety LTE Integration with Smart City Initiatives is

Imperative. Here?s Why

Commercial LTE Operators Eye Public Safety Communications

Ensuring Safety Inside Public Buildings Emerges Into the Spotlight

Here?s How 5G Will Revolutionize Public Safety

Growing Adoption of LPWA Technologies in Public Safety

Applications

LTE-Railway (LTE-R) - A Version of LTE to Support Mission-

critical Requirements of Rail Operators



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Market Analytics

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

