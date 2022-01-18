CCT Expands Capabilities to Include Manufacturing Line Assessment to Help Accommodate the EEASY Lid

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), makers of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces it is expanding its capabilities to include manufacturing line assessment for companies who are pursuing the EEASY Lid.

The patented EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a jar by simply pressing a button on the lid . Research found the EEASY Lid reduces the amount of torque needed to twist off a jar lid by more than 40% compared to standard CT lids and 58% for traditional lug lids. Earlier this year, CCT announced it is now producing the world’s first aluminum lug lid, meaning CCT’s innovative EEASY Lid is now available in both lug and continuous thread (CT) versions, and both are made of aluminum.

Being the first jar lid innovation in nearly eight decades, the EEASY Lid is the future of jar lids. As inclusive packaging continues to be a priority, it’s important that manufacturers are assessing their production lines and making the necessary advancements to accommodate the future of inclusive packaging. Additionally, with the EEASY Lid being the aluminum lug lid, manufacturing lines need to be assessed to ensure the right equipment and processes are in place to run the EEASY Lid.

Norm Brown and Terry Ryan, CCT’s newly-hired packaging consultants, bring a combined 70+ years of experience to CCT, and are currently assisting the team in diagnostic production line tests for companies who are interested in switching to the EEASY Lid. By looking at critical points in a manufacturing line, Brown and Ryan are able to assess backend operations and how the EEASY Lid can be accommodated.

“As the EEASY Lid continues to gain momentum across the industry, we are seeing more companies inquire about the production line process and what that looks like when it comes to running the world’s first aluminum lug lid,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “We knew we needed to expand our capabilities to include world-class manufacturing line assessments, there are no better industry veterans than Norm Brown and Terry Ryan to help us do so. No two production lines are the same, and Brown and Ryan have the expertise to help identify the right equipment and processes for every single one of our unique partners.”

CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to make the EEASY Lid available to consumers in 2022.



About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) provides innovative packaging solutions for the beverage and food service industries. CCT’s new EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in 75 years. The company’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum sealed jar much easier – with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle regularly to open a vacuum sealed jar. The EEASY Lid will be available in both continuous thread and lug versions.