Marie Claire Launches First Ever Creators Issue In Partnership With Adobe

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marie Claire launches first-ever The Creators Issue, which just went live across Marie Claire’s platforms. The Creators Issue, photographed by Ramona Rosales, shines a light on some of the most inspiring and diverse designers, entrepreneurs, artists, innovators, directors, and influencers who represent the next generation of creators.



In partnership with Adobe – the company whose mission is to enable creativity for all, providing opportunities and tools for storytellers all over the world – Marie Claire’s The Creators Issue is designed to showcase the breadth and depth of emerging visionaries who are pushing boundaries and transcending creativity in every way possible. Marie Claire and Adobe have come together through this partnership to give creators of all kinds the platform, resources and community they need to tell their story and express themselves.

“We are so excited to have Jenny Slate cover our first ever The Creators Issue,” said Sally Holmes, Editor in Chief of Marie Claire. “She is a creator in every sense of the word- artist, comedian, author and actress. Jenny’s story mixed with the other inspirational female creators featured in this issue harmoniously combine Marie Claire’s commitment to empowering women and telling impactful stories with Adobe’s dedication to inspiring and enabling creativity for all to create a powerful issue aimed to educate, inspire and celebrate diverse voices.”

This first-in-kind moving cover features the Marie Claire Top 21 Creators to Watch in Partnership with Adobe. Marie Claire and Adobe worked together to curate a list of emerging creators who identify as women, who have upcoming projects expected to make a major impact this year and who are pushing boundaries and transcending all aspects of creativity. The list comprises of women creators of various industries, from Art (Graphic Design/Illustration/Visual Art, Animation), Beauty, Directing, Producing, Filmmaking and Fashion to Film/TV, Music, Social Activism, Social Influencers and Technology.

“At Adobe, empowering and inspiring creators around the world is core to who we are, and we are continuously looking for new and exciting ways to bring together diverse creators from a wide array of disciplines, which led us to our collaboration with Marie Claire,” said Stacy Martinet, VP of Marketing and Communications at Adobe. “This like-minded partnership spurred the creation of the inaugural Marie Claire Top 21 Creators to Watch which shines a spotlight on emerging creators while providing them a platform to highlight their work and share their creativity with the world.”

The Creators Issue will showcase content including:

Creating for Change: an interview series featuring up and coming artists on their projects that inspire movements

How Social Media Companies Are Helping the Creators of the Future: interviews with heads of TikTok, Meta, YouTube, Snapchat and Pinterest on the impact social media platforms have on creators—and vice versa.

Creating with Sustainability in Mind: a feature highlighting Fabscrap, a one-stop textile reuse and recycling resource company who challenged 5 emerging designers to create a custom piece out of only fabric scraps, deadstock, or upcycled material- the looks will be revealed in the issue

My Beauty DNA: an interview with one of the industry’s leading creators Deepika Padukone who gives readers an inside look into her new beauty line, her personal beauty routine and how her heritage is deeply rooted in both

Marie Claire Top 21 Creators to Watch in Partnership with Adobe: Marie Claire inaugural list, created in partnership with Adobe, featuring a diverse list of creators that are on the rise, representing various industries, from Art (Graphic Design/Illustration/Visual Art, Animation), Beauty, Directing, Producing, Filmmaking and Fashion to Film/TV, Music, Social Activism, Social Influencers

and Technology

and Technology 10 Easy Ways to Express Yourself: an article featuring 10 key design and storytelling tactics to elevate your content from good to great with the help of Adobe Creative Cloud Express

