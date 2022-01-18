GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended January 15, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company crowned four new champions, with these winners emerging from a combined total of over 1,300 player registrations! The Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links event was our 17th tournament for the game using the 1v1 format and it was more popular than ever, breaking the GGToor registration record for the game! Equally notable was the Pokemon VGC tournament, where registration exploded compared to the prior event, posting an increase of over 300%!



This week's minion Masters event saw a few changes; first the series format switched from Double Elimination to Swiss rounds, with a Top eight cut. Viewers were able to enjoy DeathShoott, a 3-time GGToor Champion, joining the stream commentary team, to bring another expert voice and insight to the fans as the action unfolded! This season, the ladder meta has been dominated by Milloween + Dragon’s Nest decks, but with the power of the TEAM MANA FRENZY rules giving the competitors the power of The BanHammer, we saw a variety of other decks ascend throughout the competition.

In the Top 8 playoff the format adjusted to single elimination, best of five matches, and Master Conquest rules in effect. When the dust settled, we found SeT vs dragoN in the grand finals, and both players banned Milloween. It seemed like everything was going SeT's way, with his random free card from Apep at perk one being Slitherbound, the perfect card for his Slither Deck. Set put on a clinic in the Grand Finals, showing just how strong the Slither faction is, dominating with the archetype in every gaming, using three different masters (Morellia, Settsu and Apep). After several past second place finishes, SeT swept the Grand Finals to claim the championship with a nearly perfect performance, dropping only a single game the entire day!

This week's MTG Arena tournament used the Historic Format for the first time, and Marcos Acosta was able to make it to the Grand Finals with an efficient Izzet deck - often taking the win in the air with 12/12 Sprite Dragons. Waiting to meet him in the Grand Finals was Humberto Casagrande, who was piloting a Big Red deck. Humberto did an exceptionally excellent job exiling Phoenixes and developing his mana, enabling him to cast his most expensive spells. Many of Humberto's cards were extremely powerful, but they were also very mana-intensive; Marcos' slew of extremely cheap threats and answers helped him to overwhelm his opponent and find the path to victory!

Gaming and eSports are always an industry with non-stop events throughout the year and gamification is going to play a crucial role in these events. “Gamification is the strategic attempt to enhance systems, services, organizations, and activities in order to create similar experiences to those experienced when playing games in order to motivate and engage users.” As eSports continues to grow there is an opportunity to explore the evolution of gamification to enhance all aspects of the events and sponsorships where brands can take a vital role to take advantage of streaming platforms in tournaments exposure through the GGToor platform and players ecosystem.

The new frontier is the Metaverse; all the players in the eSports, Gaming, social media are jockeying for position as the Metaverse gets underway. The gaming business is expanding rapidly, and the emergent play-to-earn paradigm, along with the Metaverse and blockchain, is the way of the future. In this virtual world the experience is unique; you can reinvent yourself in diverse ways in this definition of “multiverse,” there are arguably multiple separate multiverses. The gaming business has transitioned away from a structure in which producers make up a substantial percentage of the people earning: play-to-earn gaming has resulted in money creation for players, and the Metaverse has increased game earning potential; the future is here. GGToor is already looking into the possibilities in this great new opportunity for all in the eSports industry.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun!

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

