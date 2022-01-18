The Compliance Edge Provides Interactive Training Options in Anticipation of Increased OSHA Inspections

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biden administration is stepping up enforcement of OSHA inspections and adding nearly 1,500 inspectors in the country by 2024, threatening the status of hundreds of businesses beginning in 2022.

Pressure from overwhelming unmet OSHA complaints has driven up $254.6 million more in spending from 2021 for a total of $664.4 million in the 2022 budget. As a result, it is highly anticipated that the addition of new compliance safety and health officers will drastically heighten the number of inspections in the new year. Even without a company history of violations, businesses are strongly encouraged to anticipate surprise inspections or investigations.

Businesses of all kinds need to take action to ensure workplace hazards training is efficient and up to date to ensure that they are not audited and fined for gaps in compliance matters. Many businesses will need to implement strategies to mitigate potential issues, such as having injury prevention training, building a reputation for safety within the company, and having oversight from safety directors on staff. Some businesses need immediate help.

Established in 2011, The Compliance Edge provides clients with the safety, software, and solutions to move their business forward. Training types include in-person, online, VILT, and virtual reality training. Safety plans, leadership training, and compliance strategies designed by The Compliance Edge allow clients to avoid costly fines, reduce overhead, and keep employees safe. Recently, they launched drone services and 360 VR training.

"We work on a design-build method" said Toby Frisk, founder of The Compliance Edge. "If we don't directly offer the expertise you're looking for or method of delivery, we find the best provider at the best price." Every member of the team is highly experienced in delivering the services clients need for workers around the country.

Best-Selling training programs include OSHA and Hazwoper available for immediate access:

NYC SST

OSHA 10-Hr. and 30-Hr. Construction

OSHA 10-Hr. General

Hazwoper 8-Hr., 24-Hr., and 48-Hr.

The Compliance Edge offers several services to ensure businesses are OSHA compliant and prepared for anything:

Mock OSHA Inspection

ISNetworld

Safety Manual Development

LMS Software

Risk Assessment

Industrial Hygiene Consulting

Active Shooter Training

Drone Program Development

The Compliance Edge's drone technology can enable professional mapping, reporting, and 3D modeling. The drones can also perform NDT testing, video production services, Aerial Inspections, and construction progression.

With one-off or subscription services, companies have access to over 1100 different courses available on-demand. The Safety, Software, and Solution offerings prevent some of the most common OSHA violations, such as eye and face protection, hazardous energy control, fall protection, and others. Their flexible and sustainable training models help any workplace adapt to a hybrid home and office environment. No matter what a company needs, The Compliance Edge has the technology to cover it.

For more information about The Compliance Edge, visit www.thecomplianceedge.com, email Toby@TheComplianceEdge.com, or call 713-804-3343.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment