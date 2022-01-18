Qgiv Releases New Peer-to-Peer Registration Experience

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Qgiv, a leading provider of digital fundraising software for nonprofit organizations, announced enhancements to its peer-to-peer fundraising platform. The changes include a simplified registration process that removes the need to create an account to regsiter, new engagement tools to mobilize supporters, and quick-start settings based on event type so organizations can set up and start promoting their events in a matter of minutes.

“With ‘on-demand’ expectations increasing every day, it’s important for fundraising software to be as streamlined as possible so nonprofits can capture engagement information the moment potential donors, event attendees, and fundraising participants interact with their event,” said Todd Baylis, president and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “The enhancements released today make peer-to-peer events more accessible, resulting in higher registration rates and more dollars raised.”

The enhancements to the Qgiv peer-to-peer platform apply modern user interface/user experience practices to eliminate unnecessary registration steps and minimize the perceived cognitive load it takes to complete the registration process.

“24% of US online shoppers will abandon a checkout process simply because the site asked them to create an account,” said Cristina Ordaz, senior UI/UX designer. “The changes to Qgiv’s peer-to-peer fundraising tools eliminate the need for account creation in order to register. And, similar to our award-winning donation forms, we’ve introduced a modern, mobile-first design to reduce early abandonment and increase conversions.”

The enhancements further the company’s mission to provide a comprehensive fundraising platform for nonprofits and fundraising teams. Nonprofits can create branded event pages with an enhanced look and feel, mobilize their supporters with new engagement tools designed to encourage fundraising participation, accept registrations from any device with mobile-optimized pages, and raise more during the registration process with an integrated fundraising store.

The peer-to-peer platform exists within Qgiv’s full fundraising suite, providing users with the ability to manage online giving, event registration, auctions, text fundraising, and more from a central location. To learn more about Qgiv's peer-to-peer platform and its various features, visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 13,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 5,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

###

Attachment