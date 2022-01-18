Microdose Psychedelic Insights to Host Psychedelic Capital: January 2022 Conference, Featuring Heroic Hearts Project, Entheo Digital, Public vs Private Markets and 2022 Predictions

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights , the leading guide to the business of psychedelics will be hosting the upcoming Psychedelic Capital: January 2022 Conference in an entirely virtual format on January 27th, 2022 starting at 1:30pm EST.



The virtual event will provide attendees with access to some of the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest industry insights within the psychedelics sector.

As part of a bimonthly investor conference series that dives deep into psychedelic medicine investment, this event will introduce investors and attendees to a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors and investment luminaries from around the world.

Psychedelic Capital’s January conference will kick off with an introductory talk from Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights, and Richard Skaife, Founding Partner at The Conscious Fund, an early-stage venture capital investor within the plant-powered medicine sector.

This year every Psychedelic Capital conference will start with a presentation from a non-profit organization from the industry, the first one being the Heroic Hearts Project.

‘’Microdose is and has always been proud to support nonprofits in the psychedelic medicine industry. They’re entirely critical to this movement, and we can’t deny that we’re standing on the shoulders of giants. None of this would exist without their commitment to bringing the power of psychedelics to the forefront of modern medicine.’’ - Connor Haslam, CEO, Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Heroic Hearts Project offers a proprietary program to veterans who are interested in pursuing psychedelic treatment options. Heroic Hearts Project primarily works with ayahuasca retreat centers due to the powerful effect it has shown to have on healing PTSD. The Heroic Hearts Project program has been designed to ensure veterans get the most out of this valuable opportunity and are set up for success when they return home.

The conference will also host a series of corporate presentations, including:

Entheo Digital

Entheo Digital is a digital therapeutics company pursuing the creation of a wellness technology marketplace at the intersection of psychedelic therapy and experiential medicine. The company is growing the accessibility and scalability of psychedelic therapy with immersive virtual experiences.

PurMinds NeuroPharma

PurMinds NeuroPharma is pursuing breakthrough solutions for devastating neurological disorders with a special emphasis on neurodegenerative diseases. We strive to deliver the right drugs to the right patients by utilizing technology and championing next generation drug development approaches. Drug development for neurological disorders has been marred with failure due to imperfect modelling of human diseases in pre-clinical studies and inadequate stratification within patient recruitment for clinical trials. We use multi-omics analyses of diseased and healthy Human iPSC-derived neurons to better understand the pathophysiology of neurodegenerative diseases, which enables us to design personalized, precision neurotherapeutics.

Other agenda items include two panels seeking to address Public vs Private Markets and 2022 Predictions for the industry.

The conference is designed to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelics industry, and gain access to exciting and groundbreaking pre-IPO investment opportunities within the wider sector.

Explore the Schedule

*All times are Eastern Standard Time Zone.

1:30pm: Introduction

Featuring Patrick Moher and Richard Skaife.

1:45pm: Doing Good Presentation - Heroic Hearts Project

Featuring Jesse Gould.

2:05pm: Entheo Digital

Featuring Robin Arnott.

2:40pm: Public vs Private Markets

Featuring Bill O'Hara.

3:15pm: PurMinds NeuroPharma

Featuring Susan Chapelle, and Janet Qi.

3:50pm: What Will 2022 Look Like

Featuring Cody Shandraw, Tesla La Touche, and Sara Brittany Somerset.

Additional information about the Psychedelic Capital: January 2022 Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Psychedelic Capital conference website at the following link: https://microdose.buzz/pressrelease

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world’s perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Psychedelic Capital:

This bi-monthly online event programming is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A’s session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

Event Contact:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights

kristina@microdose.buzz



Media Contact:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com