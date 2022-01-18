VizyPay Provides Customers a Free PAX SmartPOS Terminal with VizyPOS, an All-in-One Payment Processing App Pre-Loaded

WAUKEE, Iowa, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , a leading national payment processing solutions company with a mission to empower small-to-medium sized businesses with simple, reliable and transparent services, today announces that it will be providing new VizyPay customers a free PAX Technology SmartPOS payment terminal with the award-winning, all-in-one payment processing application, VizyPOS , preinstalled. With access to PAX’s reliable terminal solutions and VizyPOS’s advanced capabilities, merchants are equipped to save money and streamline all sales aspects of their business, with just a few taps.



VizyPay is committed to the needs of small business owners across the U.S. and is driven to disrupt the status quo of the payments industry. Other PayTech companies race to provide major corporations in large markets with the next big innovation in point-of-sale systems. Unfortunately, this leaves countless small businesses in rural America struggling to get by with yesterday’s expensive and outdated technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the need for digital payments systems. With this VizyPOS and PAX SmartPOS bundle, VizyPay provides small merchants with the latest in payments software and technologies with no added fees, eliminating the need for costly POS stations and monthly software subscriptions to ultimately help reduce overhead costs.

VizyPOS gives merchants resources normally found in full POS systems, offering built-in inventory management, split tender capabilities, extensive profit reporting and data-driven insights to help merchants to run their business intelligently and smoothly. Additionally, merchants using VizyPOS can take charge of their payment processing bills with easy implementation of VizyPay’s revolutionary Cash Discount Program (CDP) which allows business owners to pay a low, flat monthly fee for unlimited credit card processing that can eliminate up to 100% of monthly processing fees.

“We created VizyPOS to be a holistic, well-rounded payment processing solution with advanced capabilities typical of full POS systems that are simple to understand and easy to implement. Providing a free SmartPOS payment terminal is just the next step in our goal to create a one-stop-shop where all aspects of the business can be managed conveniently,” said Dang Saengchanpheng, Director of Fintech Development and Data Analytics.

VizyPOS is free for any VizyPay customer and is compatible with the A80 and A920 PAX terminals. For more information, visit www.vizypay.com . To download VizyPOS click here .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with an outstanding 8000% growth since its founding in 2017.