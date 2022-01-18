Ross Yellowlees Joins IZEA as General Manager, Emerging Markets

Orland, Florida, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands, today announced the appointment of Ross Yellowlees as the company’s General Manager, Emerging Markets — a newly created role. Yellowlees will join IZEA’s Managed Services leadership council and be responsible for building a team of influencer marketing professionals who identify and scale new market opportunities for IZEA on a geographic and/or sector basis.



Prior to joining IZEA, Yellowlees held roles of advancing leadership responsibility within advertising and marketing at Bell Canada, Jungle Creations, and in his most recent capacity as vice president of business development at Viral Nation. With a comprehensive international background, having lived on three continents, Ross has a professional network that spans wide across the globe. As General Manager, Emerging Markets at IZEA, he will be leveraging his prior experiences to further the company’s international footprint and explore new industries wherein influencer marketing can solve meaningful business challenges. Yellowlees received his bachelor’s degree from the Richard Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Ross join Team IZEA. He brings tremendous industry experience paired with a global mindset to help fuel the next chapters of IZEA’s growth strategy,” said Ryan Schram, President and COO of IZEA. “Coming off of a record-setting 2021, we believe that our Emerging Markets unit will serve as another avenue for incremental revenue and an opportunity to be a catalyst for the Creator Economy at large.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.









Attachment