Hartman Income REIT Names Angel Gonzales Chief Operating Officer

Houston, TX, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartman Income REIT’s (Hartman) Director of Property Management, Angel Gonzales has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the commercial real estate firm. He succeeds Kimberly Strickland, the firm's former COO who has transitioned into a new role as Chief People Officer.

Mr. Gonzales joined the firm in January 2020 and has more than 27 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Prior to joining Hartman, Mr. Gonzales managed commercial portfolios as large as 242 properties with locations in all 50 states. He previously worked with multiple Fortune 500 companies and other industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Hewlett Packard, and Kellogg Brown & Root (Formerly MW Kellogg).

Recognizing Mr. Gonzales’s appointment, Hartman’s President & CEO Al Hartman shared, “We are delighted to appoint Angel to the COO role, he brings with him an established career in commercial real estate and will be an excellent steward on the executive leadership team.”

Mr. Gonzales added, “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the company, our tenants and shareholders. We are on an exciting growth journey towards $2 billion in assets over the next three years and I very much look forward to leading the team toward this goal and beyond.”

