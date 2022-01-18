Leading Specialists at Expert Investigations Group Provide Professional Investigation Services

Coventry, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you worried somebody is stealing money or valuable data from your company? Are you struggling to prove an employee has been fraudulent? Or are you perhaps concerned that your boardroom has been bugged? A private detective could offer you valuable support and insight in all of these situations and more!

Expert Investigations Group is a trusted, specialist company that has been offering covert private investigation services all around the UK for over 2 decades. The dedicated team there is made up of ex-police individuals who utilise their expert knowledge and experience to conduct effective investigations for private and business clients through nationwide surveillance, computer forensics and other methods.

Why work with Expert Investigations Group?

If you’re in search of an experienced, reliable and professional private investigator team, you can’t go wrong with hiring those at Expert Investigations Group. The team there strive to be honest and open in their investigations, while also ensuring their work is as cost effective and efficient for each client as possible.

The Expert Investigations team is made up of former police detectives from specialist teams (such as surveillance units, fraud and economic crime units, major incident teams and computer forensic departments). Over the past 21 years they have had a successful track record in managing various areas of private investigations.

Because private investigations usually mean dealing with confidential information, it’s vital that you feel able to trust your investigation team completely. Expert Investigations Group works tirelessly to earn this trust, maintaining the highest professional standards and security while undertaking such important work. What’s more, the company is fully insured and GDPR compliant, so you can have total peace of mind if you choose to work with them.

Services in search of the truth

Expert Investigations offers a range of services to help solve a variety of commercial, legal and regulatory matters in an efficient and discretely manner. These services include:

De-Bugging Expert Investigations will use high-tech equipment to subtly search your office, home or car for bugging devices and give you peace of mind

Digital investigations Useful for finding and analysing evidence left on digital devices which can prove data theft, fraud, etc.

Lawful covert vehicle tracking Helpful when trying to catch suspected skiving employees or fuel thieves

Process serving Expert Investigations can serve a full range of legal, court and financial documents

Statement taking and interviewing In-depth interviews and statements can be vital when trying to prove theft, fraud and harassment

Surveillance and observations An expert team of covert surveillance officers will follow an individual or observe an individual or property to gather relevant evidence

Trace and asset reports You will receive detailed, organised reports in that are timely, corroborated and accurate

Undercover staff A team member from Expert Investigations will discreetly join your workforce to observe situations and gather valuable evidence



About Expert Investigations Group

Expert Investigations Group was established 21 years ago to lawfully support the legal, commercial and private sector in supplying high quality private and commercial investigations to resolve client issues.

For more information, please visit https: //expertinvestigations.co.uk/ where you can read all about the company on the ‘About Us’ page. If you have an inquiry and wish to speak to a member of the team, you can email info@expert-investigations.co.uk.

