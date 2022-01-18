Appcues Raises $32.1M to Make Improving Digital Products as Easy as Updating a Website

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appcues announced today that it has raised $32.1 million in Series B funding in an oversubscribed round led by NewSpring. The funding will be used to accelerate the company's rapid product innovation and scale its operations globally. Joining in the round were Columbia Partners, as well as existing investors Sierra Ventures and Accomplice. This brings Appcues' total funding to $47.9 million to date.

Today's software users expect personalized, self-service product experiences that make it easy to get value, and fast. Keeping up with these expectations means companies need to embrace product-led growth (PLG). Failing to do so, can lead to low adoption and churn — a problem plaguing the software industry. The root of that problem is speed. Appcues solves that problem by empowering non-technical teams to onboard and engage users with beautiful and personalized in-app experiences in minutes — no code required.

"Product experience matters more than ever. Yet it can still take weeks to get something live in your product," said Jackson Noel, co-founder and CEO of Appcues. "We're helping over 1,500 customers close this gap, build beautiful experiences in their products to deepen engagement, and move faster within their teams."

"We're thrilled to partner with Marc Lederman and the NewSpring team," continued Noel. "They share our values, passion for innovation and, most importantly, our vision of making it as easy to improve product experiences as it is to update a website."

Thousands of customers like FullStory, Zapier, Kaplan, Hopin, and Pluralsight have trusted Appcues to deliver nearly two billion personalized experiences to over 200 million users. And those experiences are driving big results. "I'm loving Appcues," said product designer Chase Denomme, who was able to increase Vidyard's new user activation rate by fifty-five percent. "Our most successful onboarding flow took a day to build and required no developers."

"Over the past five years, we've witnessed a shift where a software company's product experience has become the #1 lever to their business success," said Marc Lederman, co-founder and General Partner at NewSpring. "We're incredibly excited about the impact Appcues provides for its customers and look forward to supporting Jackson and the Appcues team on this next stage of growth."

Appcues will invest the new capital into growing its remote team, developing new products and device support, and producing free educational resources to help every SaaS professional succeed in the product-led era.

Jackson Noel and Appcues' product team are scheduled to announce major product milestones at The Appcues Experience 2022, the company's annual virtual conference. They'll be joined by customers and industry experts for a full day of product-led growth best practices, inspiring stories, and keynotes from some of the biggest names in SaaS. Save a spot today by visiting appcues.com/the-experience.

About Appcues

Since 2014, Appcues has empowered non-technical product managers and marketers to deliver on-brand, personalized end-user experiences and impact key business metrics within hours — all with Appcues' expert-level support and resources behind them. Thousands of SaaS companies around the world have increased activation and adoption, improved retention and advocacy, and optimized trial conversions and upsells with Appcues' Product Experience Platform. Appcues is backed by Sierra Ventures, NewSpring, and Accomplice. To learn more and start your free trial, visit www.appcues.com.

About NewSpring

NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The firm manages over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Having invested in over 180 companies, NewSpring brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take growing companies to the next level and beyond. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. To learn more, visit www.newspringcapital.com.

