Logo Brands Is Awarded the Indiana Hoosiers Sports-Licensed Tailgate Business

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logo Brands, Inc. has struck a strategic five-year licensing agreement with Indiana University, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The partnership grants Logo Brands rights to manufacture, produce and distribute outdoor lifestyle products branded with the Indiana University and "Hoosiers" logo and wordmarks across multiple retail channels. The product categories include tents, tables, soft-sided coolers, chairs, and stadium seating.

"We are very excited about our new partnership with Indiana to grow and expand their presence in the marketplace," said Maggie McHugh, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Logo Brands. "Indiana is an outstanding university, and we are looking forward to working closely with the university to offer a great selection of licensed merchandise for their students, fans, alumni and staff."

Logo Brands will make Hoosiers tailgating products available through Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other major retail outlets, in addition to the Logo Brands e-commerce site.

By partnering with Logo Brands, Indiana University ensures that officially licensed Hoosiers tailgating merchandise will be readily available to fans online and in stores across the country.

Indiana University is acclaimed for its Indiana Hoosiers basketball program, which has won five NCAA Championships. The football program has played in eleven bowl games, its highly acclaimed Men's Soccer program has won eight NCAA Championships, the women's basketball team is coming off an Elite Eight Appearance, and Hoosier athletes have won over 100 Olympic Medals and 25 team national championships.

Indiana is the 25th university to enter into a strategic partnership with Logo Brands for licensed tailgate items.

Logo Brands also has strategic licensing agreements with the following universities: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut (UConn), Florida, Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington, and Wisconsin.

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. The company began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

