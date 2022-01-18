Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Opens Selah House Outpatient Treatment Clinic in Jeffersonville, Indiana

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the opening of their newest Selah House Outpatient location in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which will also serve the greater Louisville, Kentucky, area. This is their first Selah House Outpatient practice in Indiana in addition to their other locations in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee. Developed to meet a growing demand for eating disorder treatment within an underserved region, the clinic offers programming for adults of all genders.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 locations and affiliated outpatient services in nine states with over 300 total beds.

As the latest addition to the Odyssey Outpatient Network, the Jeffersonville location developed best-in-class treatment programming by partnering with the Odyssey Eating Disorder Network. The Odyssey Eating Disorder Network is comprised of four residential eating disorder treatment facilities in Alabama, Ohio, Indiana, and California, with each offering decades of experience helping individuals progress in their recovery journeys.

The Jeffersonville location specializes in treatment for adults and adolescents of all genders (ages 16 years and older) struggling with an eating disorder at a partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP) level of care, ideal for those stepping down from a higher level of care or who require more than a traditional outpatient setting can offer. The clinic has in-network insurance options available and is preparing to expand their treatment options to include a dedicated adolescent IOP program (all genders, ages 12-17) next month.

Clinical programming includes group, individual, and family therapy, as well as nutrition education, meal planning, and medication management services which utilize a variety of evidence-based treatment modalities along with experiential and expressive therapeutic approaches. Close collaboration with each client's outpatient providers during admission, treatment, and aftercare planning ensures a seamless transition to a lower level of care when the client is ready.

"The Odyssey Outpatient Network has a strong history of serving clients with a wide variety of conditions and continues to experience rapid growth as we respond to the increasing need for high-quality care nationwide," said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. "We're proud to be able to serve the Jeffersonville and greater Louisville communities and we will provide high-quality clinical care to those struggling with eating disorders."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric disorder, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum disorder, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida, Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network (The Villa Orlando, Smoky Mountain Lodge, and The Stables Autism Program), Silver Pines Treatment Center, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Clearview Outpatient Center, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, Selah House Outpatient Centers, Shoreline Outpatient Centers, and Steps to Recovery, providing inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and other continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

