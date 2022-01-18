Parker Food Group Expands Production Capacity With Plant Acquisition

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Food Group (PFG), a leading provider of specialty ingredients for the food industry, announced today that the company has acquired a former Rise Baking manufacturing facility in Mexico, Missouri.

The 20-acre site will feature five manufacturing lines and additional capacity for the wide range of specialty food ingredients supplied by both Parker Products and Creative Food Ingredients to manufacturers of Ice Cream, Bakery, Confectionary, Desserts, Bars/Snacks, and Packaged Goods.

"Parker Food Group is expanding to support the continued growth of our customers and to improve service levels with reduced lead times," said Greg Hodder, President & CEO of Parker. "We are excited to be working with many of the experienced Mexico Team to begin manufacturing a full complement of our baked inclusions and toppings lines at the facility. Through this acquisition, we will continue to be a trusted supplier and a valued thought partner to our customers. We are committed to being a constant source of inspiration, providing relevant, insight-led innovation, specific to product applications and meeting the needs of our customers and their consumers."

Parker Food Group itself was acquired by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm, in late 2017. This move was designed to accelerate the company's growth and set the stage for expansion opportunities.

To learn more about Parker Food Group, visit www.ParkerFoodGroup.com.

Parker Food Group

Parker Food Group develops ingredients that intrigue customers. PFG's Product Families include candy toppings & inclusions, baked items, crumbs & streusels, pralines & coated items, liquid bases & variegates and whole cookies. PFG Supplies specialty ingredients to various segments of the Food Industry including: CGP, Food Service and Specialty Distributors The two brands that make up PFG are Parker Products and Creative Food Ingredients. Parker Food Group services the ice cream, bakery, dairy fresh, food service beverage & dessert, snacking confection nutraceutical and general package goods industries.

Media Contact: John Pimpo

jpimpo@parkerproducts.com

570-955-7536

www.parkerfoodgroup.com

Related Images











Image 1: Parker Food Group Plant Acquisition





Parker Food Group Rise Baking Facility in Mexico, Missouri

















Image 2: Parker Food Group Logo





Parker Food Group Logo

















Image 3: Parker Food Group products





Parker food Group baking products samples









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment