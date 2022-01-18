Axela Technologies Secures Additional Funding; Expands Board With Independent Director

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axela Technologies, the nation's leading provider of collection solutions for the community association industry, has announced an additional growth equity investment from Blueprint Equity. Blueprint also led the company's Series A round in 2021.

"Doubling down on Axela was a no-brainer," said Sheldon Lewis, managing partner of Blueprint Equity. "Since our initial investment a year ago, it has become clear that Axela provides an irreplaceable solution to a widespread problem faced by property managers across the country. Its growth, along with the outstanding level of customer satisfaction it achieves, makes it clear that Axela is on its way to becoming the industry standard."

Axela deploys a consumer-friendly, digital-first approach to collections, replacing the need to pursue legal action, which can be much more costly and consequential for the consumer, and expensive and time-consuming for the community association. The company will use the funds to continue growing its core collections software product, which is geared toward community associations and to support its planned initiatives for the rental and multifamily space. Axela is actively hiring across all departments.

The company also announced that Tom Kiernan has joined its board as an independent director. Tom is a founder and former CEO of ClickPay, the leading real estate payment processing company, which was acquired by RealPage in 2018. He brings a wealth of experience in scaling innovative technologies in the PropTech industry.

"Axela is streamlining and automating what has long been an expensive and time-consuming process," said Tom Kiernan. "It's reminiscent of what we saw in the payments space about a decade ago, when online rent and assessment payments began replacing manual checks. It's only a matter of time before the entire industry adopts this vastly superior model that Axela is pioneering."

"The expansion of our Series A is a testament to the innovative solutions we're building for the real estate industry," added Martin Urruela, founder & CEO of Axela. "In addition to Blueprint's investment, we're excited to welcome Tom to our Board of Directors. Axela is well-positioned to continue expanding our footprint and improving the products and services we provide for our clients."

