iC Consult Group Acquires SecureITsource

MUNICH, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iC Consult Group, the leading global service and consulting company in the field of Identity & Access Management (IAM), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of SecureITsource, a North American provider of IAM services. This marks iC Consult's second major acquisition in less than a week and takes the consultancy straight to the top of the global IAM services market. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, SecureITsource was founded by a team of experienced IAM practitioners in 2015 to raise the bar and change the status quo in Consulting and Professional Services for Identity Management. The founders accomplished this by focusing on empowering business and by closely collaborating with best-of-breed providers like Okta, SailPoint and CyberArk. Over the past several years, SecureITsource has achieved an impressive year-over-year growth rate, which aligns perfectly with iC Consult's own dynamic growth.

"Coming right on the heels of our recent ICSynergy acquisition, this is a truly relevant strategic addition to our portfolio. SecureITsource is a strong and established IAM player with a large customer base, a deep technological understanding and a very advanced IAM offering," says Jürgen Biermann, CEO of iC Consult Group. "Over the past few years, they have built tremendous momentum - and will help us to further strengthen our leadership position in the IAM services market. We are excited to join forces, and to accompany our joint customers throughout their IAM journey."

Brad Kirkpatrick, CEO of iC Consult U.S., says, "More and more organizations are looking into identity-centric security strategies to protect their customers, their employees and their assets. SecureITsource is one of the leading providers in this growing market - and combines deep IAM expertise with comprehensive strategic advisory services to enable enterprise-wide programs to global industries. Merging our portfolios into a unified platform is a very exciting proposition. The acquisition is a natural fit, and it will allow us to take our best-of-breed solutions to a whole new level."

Ken Stone, CEO of SecureITsource, adds, "Over the past few years, SecureITsource has experienced highly dynamic growth, and has established itself as a trusted and well-recognized name in the U.S. marketplace. The acquisition by iC Consult will enable us to scale for further, sustainable growth and to expand our footprint, both geographically and technologically. It will also allow us to offer our Identity clients a wide range of new services and efficient 24/7 support across all time zones, paving the way for full-scale international projects on both sides of the Atlantic. I am thrilled to be part of this collaboration."

On January 13, iC Consult announced the acquisition of ICSynergy and strengthened its IAM business with the renowned provider of identity-centric cybersecurity services based in Plano, Texas. With these two acquisitions in the books, iC Consult Group, which is held by

The Carlyle Group and Jürgen Biermann as the major stakeholders, employs over 500 people at 15 locations worldwide.

As an established brand, SecureITsource will operate as a standalone business unit within iC Consult Group under the leadership of CEO Ken Stone.

Interested readers can find further information at https://www.ic-consult.com/en/.

About iC Consult

iC Consult Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is the leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and services provider for Identity & Access Management (IAM). The service portfolio covers business and process consulting, architecture, design, implementation, and integration to IAM managed services and identity as a service offerings. The company's more than 500 employees have successfully delivered over 3,000 projects and managed services for IAM. The iC Consult Group, with its affiliates iC Consult, xdi360, IAM Worx, Service Layers and SecureITsource, has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Bulgaria, the U.K., the U.S., Canada, and China.

More information at www.ic-consult.com.

