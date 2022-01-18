ADA Ninjaz Announces Second Season Drop

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After its first season, and the successful launch, ADA Ninjaz is bringing part 2 (The Atsuko clan) to its holders, and providing further utility with the drop. The devs are fully doxxed, they have a very dedicated community, and are very honest and transparent about the project. The same artist, V, but with a very different manga art style, brings the Atsuko clan Ninjaz, which are just as awesome but have a different set of tricks up their sleeves.



Season 2 of the ADA Ninjaz NFTs will launch on the 4th of February 2022 at 8:00 PM UTC. The mint price is still to be announced, but we know that they will again mint 8,888 NFTs, same as in the first season. Before the launch, a comprehensive whitepaper regarding all the unusual utilities and special features will be released.

Each Ninja provides its own unique utility including manga NFT airdrops, community voting on the manga (you drive the direction of the story) and access to other exclusives, including the ADA Ninjaz game, music and more!

For those of you who do not know, ADA Ninjaz is one of the most successful projects on the Cardano blockchain. With ambitions far larger than NFTs, it is the only community-driven manga project in the space. The first season sold out in under 30 mins on 8 October 2021.

The Ninjaz community, one of the most vibrant, passionate and dedicated in the CNFT ecosystem drives the direction of the ADA Ninjaz Manga story, crafts lyrics for the music, plays exclusive games within the discord that earn rewards, receives airdrops of the manga and much more! Join the incredible team at ADA Ninjaz , and be a part of the Ninjaz fam!

Social Links:

Twtter: https://twitter.com/ADANinjaz/

Discord: https://discord.gg/adaninjaz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ada_ninjaz

Media Contact

Brand: ADA Ninjaz

E-mail: marketing@adaninjaz.com

Website: www.adaninjaz.com

SOURCE: ADA Ninjaz