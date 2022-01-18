Advances in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published article in Experimental Biology and Medicine (Volume 246, Issue 2, January, 2022) describes a novel prognostic nomogram for pancreatic cancer. The study, led by Dr. Wenchuan Wu in the Department of General Surgery Cancer Center Zhongshan Hospital and Fudan University in Shanghai (China) reports that a five-gene metabolic signature can predict survival and response to chemotherapy for patients with pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is characterized by an extremely poor prognosis and limited treatment options. Metabolic reprogramming has emerged a novel hallmark of cancers, including pancreatic cancer. Recent studies indicate that alterations in specific metabolic pathways in pancreatic cancer contribute to tumor growth, therapeutic resistance, and immune escape. Nonetheless, the role of metabolic genes in pancreatic cancer has not been elucidated.

Dr. Wu and colleagues used the TCGA and GEO databases to discover differentially expressed metabolic genes (DEMGs) in pancreatic cancer. Prognostic DEMGs were identified by univariate and Lasso-Cox regression analyses. Next, the metabolism related signature was validated in two independent datasets. In addition, the potential molecular mechanism, immune cell infiltrating pattern, tumor mutation burden and chemotherapy response related to the formulated signature were investigated. Finally, a prognostic nomogram integrating the gene signature, age, AJCC_N, and chemotherapy was developed and exhibited improved ability to predict progression as well as response to chemotherapy.

Dr. Steven R. Goodman, Editor-in-Chief of Experimental Biology and Medicine, said "Wu and colleagues have identified a metabolic gene panel of five biomarkers, B3GNT3, BCAT1, KYNU, LDHA, and TYMS, that in combination with other prognostic parameters create a nomogram that can be used after further validation by clinicians to assess pancreatic cancer patient prognosis and response to chemotherapy."

Experimental Biology and Medicine is a global journal dedicated to the publication of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research in the biomedical sciences. The journal was first established in 1903. Experimental Biology and Medicine is the journal of the Society of Experimental Biology and Medicine. To learn about the benefits of society membership visit www.sebm.org. If you are interested in publishing in the journal, please visit http://ebm.sagepub.com.

